Tata Beats MG In Mid Sized SUV Sales – Harrier, Safari Overtakes Hector Twins

Tata and MG Motor compete in the SUV segment – Harrier vs Hector, Safari vs Hector Plus

Tata Harrier and MG Hector sit in a segment that can only sell that many cars. Or at least that’s what one is inclined to believe. Both manufacturers have however managed to prove that not only does one need a 5 seater unit, a 7-seater option is just as welcome.

While MG Hector Plus was launched last year, Tata has introduced the bigger seat Harrier only recently. They’ve gone a step further and rechristened the unit as Tata Safari.

Tata Overtakes MG For The 1st Time In Mid-SUV Segment

While initial sales is an indication of multiple things, it beggars belief that the sale of Safari is almost as much as Harrier. For February 2021, Tata Harrier wholesales is reported at 2,030 units. And Safari wholesales at 1,737 units.

This could in part be because of bookings that the company has received in the buildup to launch. The numbers bode well. The range has for the first time topped the segment at 3,737 units. MG Hector and Hector Plus combined sales is behind by less than a 100 units at 3,662 units.

SUV Sales Feb 2021 Harrier 2,030 Safari 1,707 Harrier + Safari 3,737 Hector + Hector Plus 3,662 Diff 75 Total 7,399

Wholesales vs Retail

The outlier here is the fact that MG Motor India is steadfast in its reporting of sales as retail numbers. Tata Motors, like many others reports sales in wholesales/dispatches from plant to dealership. If anything, the segment topping quest needs to be viewed in this light.

Manufacturer reliance on UV segments continues to grow as market predictions dictate buying trends. In the Delhi- NCR region, Tata Motors has registered a 9 percent growth YTD FY21 in PVs. The brand is following up its Q3FY21 sales growth with an even stronger showing to end the current fiscal.

SUVs remain the fastest growing PV segment. And ‘Safari will accelerate the momentum gained’ by Tata to further improve its UV sales. The company has noted 20 percent growth in YTD FY21 compared the the same 11 month in the earlier fiscal.

Same Engine Specs – Diesel

All four cars – Harrier, Safari, Hector and Hector Plus diesel variants are powered by the same engine. All four are offered with manual 6 speed gearbox as standard. Harrier / Safari also get the option of automatic transmission on board the diesel while Hector Twins do not come with such an option.

Instead, Hector twins come with a 1.5 liter petrol turbo engine which is offered with 6 MT as well as DCT / CVT automatic option. Tata has plans to launch a petrol engine on board the Safari / Harrier SUVs. It is not clear as to when that will happen. But when that happens, it will guarantee even more sales for sure.

