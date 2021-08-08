Tata Harrier, Safari Sales Nears 5k In July 2021 – Beats MG Hector

A total of six C-segment mid-size SUVs are currently on sale in India

C-segment mid-size SUVs have shown a gradual growth over a period of time. A total of 12,853 units of such SUVs were sold in July 2021 in comparison to 11,298 units sold in June this year. This resulted in MoM growth of 13.76 percent.

Tata Harrier + Safari Lead

Ever since the launch of Safari, Tata has registered a solid increase in sales in the segment. From registering about 2k to 2.5k units in this segment with the Harrier, post launch of Safari sales are consistently above 4k units. In July 2021, they almost touched the 4.5k mark.

Together, Safari + Harrier sales stood at 4,487 units in July 2021. This helped them race ahead in the race with MG Motor India, who sell Hector and Hector Plus in the same segment. Tata SUV sales in the segment were almost 1k more (922 units) than MG SUV sales.

MG Hector / Hector Plus Fall Behind

The Chinese-owned British manufacturer dispatched 3,565 units of the SUV which included both Hector and Hector Plus last month. In comparison, the company sold 3,002 units of the Hector brand in June this year which has resulted in MoM growth of 18.75 percent. The SUV accounted for 27.74 percent of the market share.

The latest entrant in this segment- Hyundai Alcazar, witnessed a marginal MoM decline of 3.29 percent after it registered sales of 3,001 units in July. In the previous month, the Korean carmaker dispatched 3,103 units to dealerships across India. Alcazar was followed by Harrier, with 2,666 units retailed in July this year. The previous month Tata Motors retailed 2,041 units of the SUV thereby resulting in MoM growth of 30.62 percent.

Harrier was trailed by its three-row twin sibling Safari which occupied the fourth spot. The homegrown automaker sold 1,821 units of the seven-seat SUV in July this year against 1,730 units sold in June this year. This translates to 5.26 percent of growth. The fifth spot was taken by Jeep Compass with 909 units dispatched to dealerships across the country last month.

In June 2021, Jeep sold 789 units of Compass which has resulted in 15.21 percent of MoM growth. The SUV received a comprehensive facelift earlier this year which saw cosmetic as well as feature updates. Mahindra was able to sell only 891 units of XUV500. In comparison, the utility vehicle manufacturer recorded sales of 633 units which translates to MoM growth of 40.76 percent.

Mahindra XUV700 details

XUV500 will be replaced by the new XUV700 which is slated to make its debut by the end of August. The SUV is expected to go on sale in the market ahead of the festive season of the country. Mahindra has already launched a teaser campaign on social media in which the company highlights a class-leading feature in each video.

This segment could see further additions in the future if Ford decides to bring a new mid-size SUV based on Territory. However, the American carmaker has a lot to figure out about its India-based operations before finalizing a new project.