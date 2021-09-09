Tata Harrier, Safari Vs MG Hector, Alcazrar, XUV500 – Aug 2021 Sales

Mahindra XUV500 will soon be replaced by the new XUV700 in this segment

Mid-size SUVs have shown a gradual growth in popularity and sales volume in recent years. A total of 12,805 units of SUVs from this segment have been sold across the country in August this year. This is only 48 units less than what was recorded the previous month in July which means marginal degrowth of 0.37 percent.

Alcazar Leads Mid-Size SUV segment

The list was headed by Hyundai’s latest offering in the SUV segment Alcazar. The three-row derivative of Creta registered a monthly sales volume of 3,468 units last month which is 467 units more than the sales volume recorded in July this year. This resulted in MoM growth of 15.56 percent.

Hector range of SUVs took the second spot as MG Motor was able to dispatch 3,276 units last month. These figures include both 5-seater Hector and six- and seven-seater Hector Plus. In July this year, 3,565 units of Hector-branded SUVs were sold which meant a negative MoM growth of 8.11 percent in August. Tata Harrier with 2,743 units sold last month was placed in the third spot.

Consistent Sales Volume for Harrier, Safari

The homegrown carmaker registered a sales volume of 2,666 units of Harrier which has resulted in an MoM growth of 2.89 percent. Harrier was followed by its three-row sibling Safari with 1,762 units dispatched to dealerships across the country last month. This figure is 59 units less than July 2021 which translates to an MoM decline of 3.24 percent.

Interestingly, the cumulative sales volume of Harrier and Safari for August this year stands at 4,505 units with marginal MoM growth of 0.40 percent. This figure is sizeably more than what MG has recorded for the Hector range of SUVs. Therefore, Tata Motors has done better business in this segment than the Chinese-owned British brand in August.

Jeep was able to sell 1,173 units of Compass in August this year in comparison to 909 units sold in the previous month. This has resulted in MoM growth of 29.04 percent. Mahindra XUV500 was the last on this list with only 383 units sold last month as compared to 891 units dispatched to dealerships in July this year. An MoM decline of 57 percent was registered.

New entrant in segment soon

It will soon be replaced by the recently unveiled XUV700 which is considered a spiritual successor of XUV500. However, the upcoming SUV is more premium in looks and features and more powerful than the outgoing model.

Series production of the SUV is expected to commence soon, hopefully sometime in September. Unlike the current XUV500 which is only offered in a 7-seat layout, XUV700 will be offered in both five- and seven-seat configurations.