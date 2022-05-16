Tata Harrier, Safari Vs MG Hector, Hector Plus – Sales April 2022

Tata maintained an impressive 50.53% and 2.92% growth in sales YoY and MoM respectively in April 2022 whereas MG saw a dip in both

If you look closely, Tata and MG only compete with each other in the D1 SUV segment. Tata doesn’t have a C and D2 SUV which MG does. But MG doesn’t have an arsenal of B-segment vehicles as Tata does. In the D1 SUV segment, both Tata and MG have two products each. Harrier and Safari from Tata stables and Hector and Hector Plus from MG stables.

Both the companies seem to have a similar formula for the D1 SUV segment which is launching a five-seater SUV first and then creating a 6 or 7-seater variant based on that product. In effect, we saw the Hector Plus based on the Hector and then the Safari based on the Harrier.

Tata Vs MG Motor – Sales April 2022 D1 SUV

By looking at the sales charts of all these SUVs, Harrier comes out the strongest by registering a 62.68% YoY growth in April 2022 with 2,785 units over 1,712 units in April 2021. In terms of MoM sales, it registered an 11.80% growth in April 2022 with 2,785 units over 2,491 units in March 2022. This gives it a solid 44.18% market share among D1 SUVs from Tata and MG in April 2022 which is up by 36.97% share in March 2022

Next most successful vehicle among the four is the Safari. With a 36.79% YoY growth in April 2022 with 2,071 units over 1,514 units in April 2021. In terms of MoM stats, it takes a slight dip of 7% as it sold 156 units more in March 2022 with 2,227 units over 2,071 units in April 2022. In March 2022, the market share among D1 SUVs from Tata and MG for Safari was 33.06% which is higher than it was in April 2022 at 32.85%.

If we see the sales figures of MG’s D1 SUV offerings as a whole, we can see that both the YoY and MoM sales figures have taken a big blow. Sales dropped 32.56% YoY in April 2022 with 1,448 units over 2,147 units in April 2021. Sales also dropped 28.28% MoM in April 2022 with 1,448 units over 2,019 units in March 2022.

If we compare the sales of Tata’s D1 SUVs with MG’s D1 SUVs, we can see that Tata has 50.53% YoY growth while MG saw a dip by 32.56% YoY. Tata has also seen an MoM growth of 2.92% while MG took a dip again by 28.28%. This is a significant feat for Tata which reflects the popularity of the Harrier which is still driving a lot of footfall into its showrooms.

But if we look at the D1 SUV segment as a whole by Tata and MG, we can see that it saw YoY sales growth of 17.33% in April 2022 with 6,304 units over 5,373 units in April 2022. But in 2022, it has seen a dip of 6.43% MoM, with 6,304 units in April 2022 over 6,737 units in March 2022. This was not the case when we did YoY and MoM sales analysis in March 2022. This suggests that the recent buying trend in India might be slowly shifting towards the popular C segment SUVs and compact MPVs.

Harrier Vs Hector

Tata Harrier and Safari are based on the OMEGARC platform which stands for Optimal Modular Efficient Global Architecture. This platform is derived from the Land Rover’s D8 platform on which the previous generation Discovery Sport was based. MG’s Hector is a rebranded Baojun 530 which is produced by the joint venture of SAIC-GM-Wuling through the Baojun brand. In India, the Chinese state-owned company SAIC Motor is marketing it under the MG brand. Production plant is located in Halol near Baroda in Gujarat.

All four vehicles are powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0L Multijet inline-4 turbocharged diesel engine. But, MG goes one up on Tata Motors by giving their customers an option for a 1.5L turbo petrol with mild-hybrid tech. Tata offers automatic option on their SUVs, while MG does not offer automatic on its diesel SUVs.