Tata Harrier Sales Highest In 19 Months – Eats Into MG Hector Market Share

Launched in Jan 2019, Tata Harrier has posted its highest sales since March 2019

Slowly and steadily, Harrier sales are showing an improvement. First launched in Jan 2019, the initial months recorded good sales with peak coming in March 2019 at almost 2,500 units. But then, came MG Hector in June 2019. And decline in sales for Harrier started.

But since the launch of updated Harrier with new features and more powerful engine in Jan 2020; sales have shown tremendous improvement. So much so that now the Harrier has started eating into the market share of MG Hector.

Tata Harrier Market Share

For Oct 2020, Harrier has recorded sales of 2,398 units. This is its 2nd highest monthly sales numbers since launch and the highest in 19 months. This despite the fact that Harrier is only offered in diesel engine option while rivals are offered in petrol as well as diesel engine option.

When it comes to taking only diesel SUV sales into consideration, in that case Tata Harrier is likely to emerge as the No 1 SUV in the segment – beating MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500 as well as the Jeep Compass. (Hector, Compass and Harrier are powered by the same diesel engine)

Compared to Oct 2019 when sales were at 1,258 units, Harrier sales have increased by a record 91% in Oct 2020. No other car in the segment has posted such a massive growth. Market share in segment has increased by almost 13% for Harrier. At the same time, market share of other SUVs in segment has declined; meaning Harrier has eaten into the market share of MG Hector, Mahindra XUV500 and Jeep Compass for Oct 2020.

MG Hector records its highest monthly sales ever

MG Motor recorded its highest ever monthly retail sales with 3,625 units of the Hector SUV sold last month. Though this was a marginal 2.52 percent growth as against 3,536 units sold in October 2019, it was a MoM growth increase of 50 percent as compared to 2,410 units sold in September 2020, indicating that the ill effects of the pandemic situation in the country are left far behind.

The MG Hector currently commands a market share of 46.10 percent. This is as against the Tata Harrier, which holds 30.49 percent market share. Mahindra XUV500 and the Jeep Compass suffered de-growth. XUV500 sales dipped 26.78 percent to 1,009 units while sales of the Jeep Compass fell 2.58 percent to 832 units in the past month. This took total sales among these competitors in this SUV segment to 7,864 units, down 11.39 percent as against 7,026 units sold in October 2019.

MoM Sales Comparison

Let us look at how each of these competitors faired in terms of sales in October 2020 when compared to sales of September 2020 with each of them showing substantial growth. Hector sales increased 50.41 percent MoM when compared to 2,410 units sold in Sept 19 and market share also saw a recovery from 45.35 percent held in Sept 19 to 46.10 percent share in Oct 19.

Similarly sales of the Tata Harrier also increased 36.64 percent to 2,398 units in the past month up from 1,755 units sold in Sept 19. Sales of the XUV500 and Compass increased 60.58 percent and 50.18 percent as against 414 units and 278 units sold respectively in Sept 19.