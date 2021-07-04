Tata Harrier Colour Options Updated – Sparkle Cocoa Discontinued

Colour options for cars can range from hugely attractive to neutral to downright offensive

In a decision that is probably based on market demand, the Sparkle Cocoa colour for Harrier has been discontinued. As of now, an official statement about a possible replacement has not been made.

Harrier is now available with colour options of Camo Green, Telesto Grey, Calypso Red, Orcus White and Atlas Black (Dark edition). Among these, Calypso Red and Orcus White are offered with the option of dual-tone colour scheme. It costs Rs 20k more than the single tone colour option.

Overall, Sparkle Cocoa colour looks like a neutral option. It was introduced as part of Harrier’s 2020 update. It is likely to be preferred by folks looking for a sober colour option. However, if we consider the bold design and large size of Harrier, other colour options such as Calypso Red and Atlas Black seem to be a better fit for the SUV.

Regular updates

It has been Tata Motors strategy to introduce updates for its cars at regular intervals. This helps keep the portfolio fresh and boost consumer interest. Apart from deleting and adding colour options, Tata Motors has also introduced updates in the form of new variants, new features and new editions. This strategy seems to be working, as the company has registered strong sales in recent times.”

Talking about changes in colour options, Tata had earlier introduced a new colour option of Arizona Blue for Tiago. It is a slightly darker shade of Blue in comparison to the Royale Blue colour option available with Safari. With the addition of Arizona Blue for Tiago, two earlier colour options of Tectonic Blue and Victory Yellow were discontinued. Other available colour options for Tiago include Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Daytona Grey, and Pure Silver.

Going forward, Tata is expected to introduce Dark Editions for most of its cars such as Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz and Safari. Dark Editions of Nexon and Altroz have already reached dealerships. The introduction of Dark Editions for the entire line-up comes from the resounding success of Harrier Dark Edition.

It was launched in September 2019 as a limited edition at Rs 16.76 Lakh onward, ex-showroom Delhi. Since then, cheaper variants of Harrier Dark Edition have been launched. Some variants have also been discontinued.

Harrier petrol

Tata is currently testing a petrol option for Harrier, which is expected to be launched soon. It is likely to be a 1.5 litre turbo petrol motor capable of generating 150 hp of max power. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be on offer. In its current form, Harrier is powered by a 2.0 litre turbo diesel motor that makes 170 ps / 350 Nm. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.