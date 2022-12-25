Tata Harrier Special Edition, Red Interiors – Spied At Dealer

Tata Motors is getting ready to launch facelifted Harrier and Safari – Ahead of that, they are likely to launch special editions to clear stock

As part of their midlife update, Tata Harrier and Safari will be getting a range of cosmetic and functional improvements. Facelift versions of Harrier and Safari are expected to debut at 2023 Auto Expo. They will continue to rival the likes of XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector.

An upgrade has become necessary for Harrier and Safari, as the equipment list offered by segment leader Mahindra XUV700 is far more comprehensive and advanced. Other rivals such as MG Hector will be getting their next-gen versions, offering new segment-first features. Harrier and Safari will have to evolve fast to remain competitive.

Tata Harrier Special Edition

Ahead of launching the facelifted Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors is getting ready to launch Special Edition of Harrier. This has now been spied at a dealership, suggesting launch is very near. Launching a special edition will help Tata Motors clear year-end stock with more ease.

As can be seen from the spy shots, Tata Harrier Special Edition is seen with Red accents. Based on the Harrier Dark, there are Red accents on the front grille. There are red disc brake calipers. On the inside too, the theme is red. Seats are all done up in red leather. Even door panels have the same red colour.

Please note that this is not the facelifted Harrier, which is still on test in camouflage state. A Harrier facelift test mule spotted recently was seen with a radar module placed in the centre of lower air dam. It indicates that the SUV could get ADAS features. Tata Motors teasers for Auto Expo 2023 also confirm the presence of ADAS tech. ADAS suite onboard Harrier and Safari facelift could include features such as blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, front collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Safety kit could also get new features such as a 360° surround view camera.

Harrier / Safari facelift Updates

Talking about style updates, Harrier and Safari facelift will be getting a refreshed front fascia. Changes will be implemented across the front grille, headlamps and bumper. While side profile will remain largely the same, the facelifts could get a new set of alloy wheels. At rear, updates could include revised tail lamps and rear bumper.

Inside, Harrier and Safari facelifts are expected to get updated instrument cluster and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. There could be some new additions to connected car tech as well. New interior themes and upholstery are also likely.

No performance upgrades

As most rivals offer both diesel and petrol engine options, it is felt that Tata Motors should utilize a similar strategy for Harrier and Safari. Petrol-powered Harrier and Safari can work for a specific section of users, as it will bring down the starting price of these SUVs. However, as recently revealed by a company official, introducing petrol option for Harrier and Safari is not under active consideration by Tata Motors.

It makes it clear that Harrier / Safari facelifts will continue with the same diesel motor. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel unit generates 170 PS of max power at 3,750 rpm and 350 Nm of peak torque at 1750-2500 rpm. It is offered in the same state of tune on both Harrier and Safari. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The special edition Harrier spied above, will also continue with the same diesel engine option.

