Tata Harrier Stealth Edition Reach Showrooms – Details, Walkaround

India’s leading SUV manufacturer, Tata Motors, just launched the Stealth Edition of Harrier and Safari. These special edition versions of Harrier and Safari were launched to commemorate 27 years of Safari’s legacy in Indian automobile industry. Units have begun to reach dealerships. Let’s take a look.

Tata Harrier Stealth Edition

Commemorating 27 years of Safari’s legacy, Tata Motors launched Stealth Edition of Harrier and Safari. These are limited production units. Only 2,700 of these will be made to signify 27 years of Safari’s dominance in India as a VIP mobile. Visually, Stealth Edition of Harrier and Safari might very well be the most striking of the special editions to date.

Where pricing is concerned, Harrier Stealth Edition starts from Rs 25.09 lakh (Ex-sh) for the manual variant and Safari Stealth Edition starts from Rs 25.74 lakh (Ex-sh) for manual variant. In the video by MRD Cars, we can see the automatic variant of Harrier Stealth Edition in all of its Matte Black glory.

Where design is concerned, Harrier Stealth Edition stays the same with identical parts as regular Harrier. The magic comes with Stealth Matte Black finish that looks very striking. Wheels also get the Black effect, which is similar to the one offered with Dark Edition, which gets a Gloss Black effect.

Entire car has been dechromed inside and out, to lend a stealthy look, giving Stealth Edition its name. Dark Chrome highlights on the outside and inside further add a flair of sophistication. Even on the inside, we can see a fully dechromed interior with Dark Chrome highlights for a sophisticated look.

Specs & Performance

Since Stealth Edition is based on the top-spec trim level, they get all the features, equipment and creature comfort. So, features like ventilated seats at the front, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, electrically operated front seats with memory function for driver seat, 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless smartphone connectivity, Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, 10.2-inch instrument screen with full-screen maps support and more.

Powertrians-wise, Tata Harrier Stealth Edition gets a sole 2.0L Stellantis-sourced Turbo Diesel engine that is also found in Jeep Compass, Meridian, MG Hector and Tata’s own Safari. This engine is capable of 170 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter gearbox options.

