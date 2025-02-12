Tata Harrier Stealth, Safari Stealth Launched – Priced From Rs 25 Lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Stealth Edition of the Harrier and Safari, adding a new top-of-the-line variant to both SUVs. Positioned above the Dark Editions, the Stealth Editions come at a premium of Rs 25,000 over their respective Dark Edition counterparts. These special editions are based on the models showcased at the 2025 Auto Expo last month, where Tata Motors also unveiled the Bandipur Editions, which are yet to be launched.

Pricing and Variants

The Tata Harrier Stealth Edition is available in two variants:

– Harrier Fearless+ STLTH MT – Rs 25.09 lakh

– Harrier Fearless+ STLTH AT – Rs 26.49 lakh

The Tata Safari Stealth Edition offers three configurations:

– Safari Accomplished+ STLTH MT – Rs 25.74 lakh

– Safari Accomplished+ STLTH AT – Rs 27.14 lakh

– Safari Accomplished+ 6S STLTH AT – Rs 27.24 lakh

Design and Features

The Stealth Edition brings a more aggressive and bold appeal, featuring Matte Black exteriors that enhance the SUV’s road presence. Inside, the cabins are finished in an all-black “Carbon Noir” theme, maintaining the signature dark aesthetic. In terms of features and safety, the Stealth Edition retains the same equipment as the Dark Edition variants of the Harrier and Safari, ensuring no compromise on modern tech, comfort, or safety features.

Powertrain and Performance

Both the Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions are powered by the same 2.0-liter diesel engine, delivering 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission options, catering to different driving preferences.

With the launch of the Stealth Edition, Tata Motors continues to expand its special edition lineup, offering a distinct and premium styling package for SUV enthusiasts. While the Bandipur Editions remain under wraps for now, they are expected to hit the market at a later date.

