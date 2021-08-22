Tata HBX First Official Launch Teaser Shows LED DRL, Headlight

Micro UVs like Tata HBX could be more fun than the usual small car

As may be recalled, Tata HBX was unveiled in near-production form at last year’s Auto Expo. Launch was planned for January 2021, but it had to be postponed due to the pandemic situation. HBX has been spotted on road tests on several occasions in recent times.

The test mules appear to be in production ready form, which indicates that the car could be launched soon. Tata Motors has officially shared the first official teaser of the HBX. Tata HBX will compete with the likes of Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, and upcoming Citroen CC21 and Hyundai AX1.

Tata HBX design and features

Production ready version of Tata HBX is not very different from the one showcased at Auto Expo. Its compact, muscular profile might attract customers who may be looking for the SUV experience in the price of a small car. The beefed-up look will augment its road presence.

Some of the key features include sporty front grille, LED DRLs, projector headlights, prominent front and rear bumpers, thick body cladding, trendy alloy wheels and wraparound tail lamps. Take a look at the Tata HBX First Official Launch Teaser below.

Tata HBX is based on ALFA platform, which is expected to spawn several new cars in the future. Altroz was the first car to use the ALFA platform. It is possible that an electric version of Tata HBX could be launched next year. If we talk about HBX concept variant, it was 3,840mm long, 1,822mm wide, and 1,635mm tall. Its wheelbase was 2,450mm. Dimensions of production variant are expected to be similar.

On the inside, higher trims of Tata HBX will pack in features such as semi-digital instrument console, multi-functional steering wheel, and 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The infotainment system will support both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. HBX is also expected to get Tata’s iRA connected car platform. Other features include USB charging port, 12 volts charging socket, push start/stop button and automatic climate control.

Tata HBX Safety, Powertrain

In terms of safety, Tata will aim to get 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. This will allow the company to position the car as probably the safest option in its price range. Tata HBX will have safety features such as dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

HBX is expected to get the 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that currently does duty on Tiago. It is capable of generating 84 hp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices will include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT.