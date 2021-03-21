Tata HBX Mid Variant Interiors Spied – Gets Reverse Camera, Smaller Infotainment

The Tata HBX mid-variant is equipped with a compact colour display above the center console but higher variants will come with a larger touchscreen unit

The Tata HBX micro crossover, sometimes referred to as H2X or hornbill, is steadily inching closer to production. A camouflaged prototype has been photographed up close while it was stationary, giving us a sneak peak into the interior.

Tata HBX mini crossover

The prototype spotted appears to be a mid-level variant as indicated by a compact stand-alone centre console display. We expect the fully loaded variants to be equipped with a larger touchscreen display. The photos show that the vehicle packs reverse parking camera even on the mid-variant. So, expect the Tata HBX to be very well equipped with a lengthy list of standard equipment.

For starters, the HBX is equipped with a fresh dashboard design which has hardly anything in common with any of the existing Tata vehicles. The layout is essentially a heavily watered down version previewed by the concept but the Mercedes-style single wide display has been shunned in the interest of costs. The steering wheel appears to be borrowed from the Altroz.

The door pads are concealed but they seem to be trimmed in soft touch plastic surfaces. The rear bench offers decent legroom and taller seating position compared to regular hatchbacks. This particular variant is equipped with manual AC but we expect the top-end variant to feature automatic climate control.

Specifications – What we know so far?

The H2X Concept measured 3,840 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height, and these figures may change nominally as the vehicle enters production. To be positioned as a crossover alternative to the Altroz, the HBX is underpinned by same modular ALFA platform that also serves its hatchback sibling.

So, the powertrain lineup is expected to consist of the familiar 1.2-liter naturally aspirated unit producing 85 hp and 113 Nm of torque, and a turbocharged unit of same displacement which is good enough for 110 hp and 140 Nm of torque. Both manual and AMT transmissions are expected to be on offer.

Competition

With an estimated starting price of under INR 5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tata HBX will be aiming to give the not-so-popular micro-crossover segment a much needed shot in the arm. Direct competition will come from the Mahindra KUV100 and Maruti Ignis but the crossover will also attempt to lure prospective buyers away from the likes of Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, etc.

Slated to be launched sometime in mid-2021, the Tata HBX will play a crucial role in taking the automaker’s passenger vehicle division to the next level when it comes to sales volume. We expect it to quick become the brand’s best selling model if priced and equipped well.

