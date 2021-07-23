Tata Hornbill, the company’s smallest and most affordable SUV, is likely to be priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh

The long awaited Tata HBX is all set to be launched in India. As per a media invite shared by Tata Motors, the company is getting ready to launch a new product on 4th August. Though Tata Motors has not revealed the name of the product yet, it could be the launch of much awaited HBX Mini SUV.

Media invite reads, “Living up to its brand promise of ‘New Forever’, Tata Motors is all set to introduce yet another product.” Get ready to “witness the launch of the Tough and Sporty avatar of something which is seriously fun.”

Tata Hornbill will be the smallest SUV in the company lineup. This 5 seater, sub 4 meter model borrows most of its design inspiration from Tata’s flagship SUVs – Harrier and Safari. Ahead of launch, sources suggest that the SUV has entered production and is now ready for dispatch to dealers.

Latest Impact Design Philosophy

The micro SUV will sport the company’s Impact 2.0 design language. Its front fascia is in a similar design to that seen on the Harrier with Tata’s signature ‘Humanity Line’ grille. The Hornbill is also the second model in the company lineup, after the Altroz hatchback, to be underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform, due to which it is also expected to receive a high safety rating.

Design elements also include split headlamp cluster with LED DRLs and low mounted circular fog lamps, LED tail lamps with tri-arrow pattern, a roof mounted spoiler and 15 inch dual tone alloy wheels with standard sized tyres fitted under prominent squared wheel arches. The model while on test also showed off black side cladding, wide central air inlet, a raked front windshield, sculpted tailgate and high mounted stop lamp.

Interiors will see a floating touchscreen for its infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and a semi-digital instrument cluster. It will also receive a multi-function, 3 spoke, flat bottom steering wheel with steering mounted controls and a host of driver and passenger comforts.

Its tall pillars ensure a roomy interior for occupants while features also include a layered dashboard. A number of safety features will be on offer, among which would be dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and a rear parking camera.

Revotron Petrol Engine

Thought there is no official confirmation as on date, the Tata HBX Hornbill could be powered by a 1.2 liter Revotron petrol engine capable of 85 hp power and 113 Nm torque. The engine will get mated to a 5 speed transmission as standard while an option will include a 5 speed AMT.

Once launched, the Tata Hornbill will take on the Mahindra KUV100 and the Maruti Suzuki Ignis in our market. It will also pose some competition to the upcoming new Hyundai AX1, the company’s smallest SUV likely to be named ‘Casper’ which will launch in India in 2022. Price is expected to start from Rs 5 lakh, ex-sh.