Tata HBX Top-Spec Trim Interior Spotted, Gets 7 Inch Touchscreen

Upon its launch, Tata HBX will compete against the likes of Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 and the upcoming Hyundai AX1

Tata HBX is one of the most covered upcoming vehicles by automotive websites in recent months. The crossover made its maiden appearance at last year’s Auto Expo as a near production-spec concept and managed to grab a lot of eyeballs by its sheer compactness and quirky design.

With HBX, Tata Motors wants to break into a space that is not usually known for SUVs in India and is positioned below the current subcompact SUV segment. Test mules of the UV have been frequently spotted testing on roads in recent months. The latest set of spy shots reveal the car’s interior layout and some of its features.

Interior Layout

Earlier, spy pics of a mid-spec trim with its interior details had surfaced on the internet. However, the latest pair of images reveal interior details of most likely the top-spec trim. Interior layout of the cabin looks very similar to the pre-production concept showcased at the last AutoExpo. The multi-functional steering wheel looks similar to the one equipped in Altroz, Tiago and Nexon.

Behind the steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument console can be seen which is similar to the one seen in Altroz. A larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit found in Nexon and Altroz could be seen.

This unit is definitely bigger than the one seen in the earlier set of spy shots of a mid-spec trim. The larger 7-inch unit will be compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Tata Motor’s in-built iRA connected car technology. Air con vents with glossy black surrounds are situated below the floating touchscreen.

Features on offer

On a closer glance, one can observe a speaker housing near the A-pillar. The second image highlights the centre console of the cabin which comprises climate control buttons, USB charging and a 12-V charging socket.

The prototype, in this case, is driven by a manual 5-speed gearbox. The spy pics confirm that the micro UV will be laced with features such as automatic climate control, cruise control, auto headlamps, touchscreen infotainment system and a push start/stop button.

Powertrain Options

Tata HBX will be underpinned by the homegrown carmaker’s latest ALFA-Arc platform that currently underpins Altroz. It will be driven by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor that churns out 85 hp and 113 Nm of torque.

A 1.2-litre turbocharged engine is also expected to be on offer that exerts the same amount of power as Altroz. This unit can generate 109 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be carried out by a 5-speed manual as standard.

