Tata Hexa New Gen Rendered With Curvv Design – Innova Rival

If the company considers Tata Hexa Gen II, it could be a success story as opposed to Aria and Hexa

Tata Motors does MPVs very differently. When the company launched its first MPV, Aria, it was a ladder-frame RWD vehicle and a gizmo festival. It had luxurious interiors with leather upholstery and even a 4X4 transfer case. Timing and pricing were its greatest adversaries. Hexa fixed most of the rough edges, though.

That said, Hexa faced Innova Crysta as its primary rival and fell through the cracks during the BS6 transition. Tata had said that there would be a BS6 Hexa in the future, but that is yet to happen. With Tata getting ready to launch their new design language in the coming months, here are a few renderings of how a Gen 2 Hexa would have looked.

Tata Hexa Gen II Visualised – Looks Dope!

Hexa was among the best products Tata ever produced. It had plush soft-touch plastics on the inside, tough mechanicals with RWD and 4X4 transfer case, 19” alloy wheels and a ride quality pretty much unmatched by any Tata products, despite the low profile tyres. But how would Tata’s new MPV with the OMEGARC platform look like?

Say hello to Hexa Gen II rendered by Pratyush Rout. In the pictures, we can see primary inspirations from both Tata’s Curvv concept and Avinya concept. Pratyush has kept the essence of old Hexa and Aria in this new design. We’re talking about a short bonnet, swooping A-pillars and windscreen along with chunky, yet sleek ORVMs.

Side profile reveals similarities with Avinya concept in terms of its flush door handles, large dual-tone alloy wheels, and the strong kink in shoulder line towards D-pillar. Glass area is massive and aids in visibility for driver and makes cabin feel airy for passengers. Front fascia reminds us a lot of Curvv concept.

Tata Hexa Gen II sports sleek DRLs with a connected effect. Headlights are below DRLs and feature a futuristic appeal. There is a large grill at front, which gets a mesh pattern and could feature Tata’s tri-arrow pattern as well.

Should Tata launch an MPV?

Both Harrier and Safari are positioned as SUVs and will take on other products marketed as SUVs in the segment. So, Tata might benefit from a new product to rival Toyota Innova Crysta and Innova Hycross. We have seen the increased desirability factor with Tata’s upcoming facelifts like Harrier, Safari and Nexon.

This new-found flair in Tata’s interior and exterior design could make all the difference. Also, it could make newer products more popular and profitable. So, if Tata launched a new Crysta or Hycross-sized MPV with Land-Rover-derived OMEGARC platform and the 170PS Kryotec diesel engine, it could very well be a better story than Aria and Hexa.

Disclaimer – Design renders presented in this blog are solely for illustrative purposes and have not been commissioned, approved, or endorsed by the manufacturer. Designs presented here may not reflect the final product or the manufacturer’s intentions. The renders are provided as conceptual designs or artistic interpretations only, and their accuracy or feasibility cannot be guaranteed.