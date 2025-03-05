Tata ICE Discounts Feb 2025 Up To Rs 1.35 L – Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, Safari

Selling off MY24 stock in calendar year 2025 is quite a task as customers gravitate towards the latest model. That is where OEMs offer attractive discounts and offers on MY24 stock to clear dealer inventory and make space for the newer MY25 units. For the month of March 2025, Tata Motors is offering up to Rs 1.35 lakh discounts on their cars. Let’s take a look.

Punch – Discounts Up To Rs 25,000

The least amount of discounts among all Tata vehicles are with Punch. That is understandable as Punch is India’s best-selling car of any genre in calendar year 2024 and is an in-demand vehicle. For the month of March 2025, Tata is giving up to Rs 25,000 off on both MY24 and MY25 versions of Punch across all variants, except for MY25 Pure trim.

Curvv – Discounts Up To Rs 30,000

The company’s latest launch, Curvv, is up for sale with consumer discounts of up to Rs 30,000 offered on MY24 stock of Curvv. All the variants get the same discount. There is no discounts on MY25 Curvv. Also, Tata Motors is offering Rs 20,000 extra discount as loyalty bonus for existing Tata customers who are buying a Curvv or Curvv EV even though they are not exchanging or scrapping their existing Tata car.

Tiago – Discounts Up To Rs 35,000

Tata’s most affordable vehicle, Tiago, is currently on sale with attractive discounts. The company is offering up to Rs 35,000 discount on all variants of MY24 stock, while the benefits are slightly lower at up to Rs 25,000 with all variants of MY25 units, except for the base XE trim level. These discounts are applicable on both Petrol and CNG variants.

Tigor – Discounts Up To Rs 45,000

The sedan version of Tiago, the Tigor, is among India’s popular sub 4m sedans. In the month of March 2025, Tigor gets a max discount of up to Rs 45,000 on all variants and fuel options of MY24 stock. The benefits are slightly lower for MY25 units across all variants and fuel options, which gets up to Rs 30,000 off.

Nexon – Discounts Up To Rs 45,000

Just like the Tigor, Tata Nexon, also gets a max discount of up to Rs 45,000 across all fuel options and all variants of MY24 stock. Unlike Tigor, the discounts on MY25 units of Nexon are quite low. The max discount is up to Rs 15,000 on all variants across Petrol and Diesel fuel options of MY25 Nexon. MY25 Nexon CNG doesn’t get any benefits.

Harrier & Safari – Discounts Up To Rs 75,000

Tata Motors’ flagship SUV offerings, Harrier and Safari, get up to Rs 75,000 in discounts across all variants of MY24 units. This includes up to Rs 50,000 consumer benefits and up to Rs 25,000 exchange or scrappage bonus. On MY25 units of Harrier and Safari, benefits are reduced to up to Rs 50,000.

Altroz – Discounts Up To Rs 1.35 Lakh

Looking at the max discount of Rs 1.35 lakh, one would think Tata is imparting it on their flagship SUVs. However, that’s not the case. MY24 units of Altroz (standard) Petrol, CNG and Diesel across all variants get a max discount of up to Rs 1 lakh, which is reduced to up to Rs 45,000 on MY25 units across all variants and all fuel options.

MY24 Altroz Racer, on the other hand, gets the highest discount of up to Rs 1.35 lakh and no discount on MY25 units. The company is currently testing Altroz facelift with a refreshed fascia and more equipment on the inside and it could launch around the festive season to boost sales of this premium hatchback.

