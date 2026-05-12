Tata ICE Discounts May 2026 Up To Rs 85,000 – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Altroz

After launching the Sierra SUV in the country, Tata Motors has significantly increased its sales potential and has been ramping up the production to meet demands. At the same time, the company has been offering attractive discounts of up to Rs 85,000 on its unsold inventory from calendar year 2025 and even 2024.

Also, Tata is offering some discounts on 2026 models too, to boost sales of its portfolio. It has to be noted that recently launched vehicles like Sierra and Punch facelift are not part of this discount, but the rest of the portfolio is. Let’s take a closer look.

Tiago and Tigor – Discounts Up To Rs 35,000

With the Tiago hatchback and Tigor sedan, Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 35,000 for MY24 and MY25 models. This includes Rs 15,000 consumer and Rs 20,000 exchange or Rs 25,000 scrappage bonuses. All MY24 and MY25 Tigor models across trim levels get these discounts. With Tiago, all variants except XE and XE MYC get these discounts.

With MY26 versions, Tiago and Tigor offer up to Rs 30,000 total discount with Rs 15,000 consumer and Rs 10,000 exchange or Rs 15,000 scrappage bonuses. All Tiago variants except XE MYC and all Tigor variants except Fleet versions get the same discounts.

Punch – Discounts Up To Rs 40,000

The current 2026 Punch facelift does not get any discounts for the month of May 2026, but the older MY24 and MY25 unsold inventory gets up to Rs 40,000 discounts. All variants across both CNG and Petrol variants get Rs 5,000 consumer and Rs 20,000 loyalty bonuses along with Rs 15,000 exchange or Rs 20,000 scrappage benefits.

Nexon – Discounts Up To Rs 50,000

With Nexon, discounts go till Rs 50,000 for all the variants (Petrol, Diesel, CNG) across MY24 and MY25 models. This includes Rs 10,000 consumer and Rs 20,000 loyalty bonuses along with Rs 20,000 exchange or Rs 25,000 scrappage discount. With MY26 Nexon, Diesel variants of all trims get up to Rs 20,000 benefits as there is no consumer discount, while Petrol variants get up to Rs 30,000 on all trims.

Curvv – Discounts Up To Rs 55,000

While all other models get less discounts with MY26 versions, Curvv offers up to Rs 55,000 discount on MY26 version across all variants and trims, which is more than the discounts of up to Rs 40,000 offered with older MY24 and MY25 versions. Even the consumer discount is higher with MY26 version at Rs 30,000, while it is Rs 20,000 with MY24 and MY25 versions.

Harrier and Safari – Discounts Up To Rs 75,000

Tata’s flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, have been bestowed with discounts of up to Rs 75,000 with older MY24 and MY25 versions. These are standard with all new variants like Smart, Pure X, Adventure X and X+, Fearless X along with older variants like Fearless X+, Accomplished X+ and X+ 6S, across both Harrier and Safari models.

With MY26 versions, new variants of both Harrier and Safari offer up to Rs 45,000 discount for the month of May 2026. These include Smart, Pure X, Adventure X and X+, Fearless X and X+ with Harrier and Smart, Pure X, Adventure X+, Accomplished X, X+ and X+ 6S.

Altroz – Discounts Up To Rs 85,000

All pre-facelift unsold inventory of MY24 and MY25 versions of Altroz across all variants and fuel options get up to Rs 85,000 discounts with the highest (in this list) Rs 60,000 consumer discounts. With Altroz facelift, discounts of more on MY26 versions at up to Rs 35,000 for all trims and fuel options (Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished). With MY25 Altroz facelift, discounts with all fuels and all new variants will go till Rs 25,000.

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