Tata Intra EV Pickup Launch Price Rs 11.95 Lakh – 28.2 kWh, 211 km Range

Tata Motors is expanding its electric commercial vehicle lineup with the launch of Intra EV pickup truck. This is Tata’s third electric small commercial vehicle after Ace EV 1000 and Ace Pro EV. It combines a purpose built electric architecture and the already trusted and popular Intra brand of pickup trucks. Let’s take a closer look.

Tata Intra EV Pickup

One of the most notable electric CV manufacturers, Tata Motors, has just launched its third electric small commercial vehicle in the form of Intra EV. The launch price starts from Rs 11.95 lakh (Ex-sh) and it brings fast charging into the mix to reduce down-time and ensure maximum up-time leading to maximum earning.

Tata Motors mentioned that the development of Intra EV came from deep insights from real world operations. Productivity and profitability are primary highlights with Intra EV. Intra EV comes with long body options with up to 10’ 2” in length. This helps Intra EV target FMCG, e-commerce, cold-chain, waste management, LPG distribution and dairy distribution among other applications.

Intra EV gets a walk-through cabin, car-like ergonomics and an electric power steering. With electric powertrain, Intra EV promises a quiet cabin too. Tata’s proprietary Fleet Edge suite brings real-time vehicle tracking, health monitoring, maintenance insights and other features. Other features include regenerative braking adjustable to three levels to replenish the battery.

Specs & Powertrain

Speaking of battery, Tata Intra EV gets a 28.2 kWh battery pack that promises up to 211 km of certified range on a single charge. To ensure maximum up-time, Intra EV comes with fast charging capabilities with CCS2 charging socket – 10% to 80% in 55 minutes. The motor is rated at 96.5 bhp and 230 Nm and the payload capacity is 1,750 kg.

Statement from Tata Motors

Launching the Tata Intra EV Pickup, Mr. Girish Wagh, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd., said “Our commitment to green mobility is focused on delivering sustainable solutions that are proven at scale and relevant to India’s diverse commercial mobility needs.

Building on the strong market response to our electric mini?trucks and the successful deployment of our electric buses serving commuters across 10 cities nationwide, we rolled out our next?generation electric trucks earlier this year and are now advancing further with the launch of electric pickups.

Through this progression, Tata Motors has established the country’s most comprehensive electric commercial vehicle portfolio across segments. This momentum is being enabled by progressive Government policies and strong collaboration across customers, partners and suppliers, accelerating India’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility.”