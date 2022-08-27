Tata Jet Edition Harrier, Nexon, Safari – Rs 12.13 L To Rs 22.75 L

Tata Motors currently offers Dark Editions and Kaziranga Editions on Safari, Nexon and Harrier with both petrol and diesel options

In recent years, Tata Motors has the reputation of offering compelling and very appealing limited editions of their popular vehicles. We have seen Dark Editions that were offered with Altroz, Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more. We have also seen Kaziranga Editions offered with Punch, Harrier, Nexon and Safari.

But now, ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors have launched their new Jet Edition for Nexon, Safari and Harrier. Altroz, Punch, Tiago and Tigor don’t receive this treatment, though. The theme here is luxury and sophistication. This has been reflected in the teasers too.

Tata Motors Jet Edition

Jet Edition range starts from Rs. 12.13 lakh (ex-sh) for Tata Nexon XZ+ (P) and goes till Rs. 22.75 lakh for Safari XZA+ 6-Seater. The main purpose of this Jet Edition is to uplift the cabin experience to suit customers that usually travel in private jets or that sort. Hence, the name Jet Edition. It aims to give customers business class appeal on Harrier, Safari and Nexon.

Exclusive to this Jet Edition is a unique exterior colour named Starlight. It is a dual-tone combination of an earthy bronze body and a platinum silver roof. This colour resembles the type of dual-tone that Maybachs offer. It also gets Jet black alloy wheels and silver skid plates at both ends. This new colour offers a unique look to Tata’s already good-looking products making them stand out from competition.

On the inside, though, we see a few exclusive features as well as features shared with other Editions that Tata offers. Jet Edition gets a luxurious dual-tone Oyster White & Granite black finish on the inside. Also, a Techno-steel bronze finish for the mid-pad, dashboard, center console, and floor console looks starkly attractive too. To top it off, it also gets bronze stitching on its seats.

Features & Upgrades

Both Harrier and Safari now come equipped with advanced ESP and safety functions such as Driver Doze off alert, Panic Brake alert, and After Impact Braking. These features will be over and above the existing 14 safety functions that both Harrier and Safari already get. They also get USB Type-C ports in all rows.

Other features for Harrier and Safari include an electronic parking brake, all 4 disc brakes which are new to Harrier, wireless Android Auto/ Apple Carplay, air purifier, and a wireless charger. To add more premiumness or Jet-ness in this case, we also get Tri-Arrow perforated Benecke-Kaliko leatherette seats finished in Oyster White and various Bronze inserts to up the ambiance.

Nexon Jet Edition, however, gets luxuries like ventilated seats, an electric sunroof with tilt function, air purifier with AQi display amongst others. Nexon JET Edition will also get a wireless charger too. Some of these features were already found on Nexon’s other special edition models and top-spec XZ+ (P).

Jet Edition for Nexon is based on XZ+ (Premium) trim, and costs Rs. 33,000 on top. Nexon Jet Edition is offered with both petrol and diesel options along with both manual and automatic options too. Safari Jet Edition and Harrier Jet Edition are based on XZ+ trim. Harrier Jet Edition costs Rs. 52,000 over standard XZ+ owing to added disc brakes at the rear. While Safari Jet Edition is priced Rs. 30,000 more than regular XZ+ trim.