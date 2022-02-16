Tata Kaziranga Editions New Teaser – Punch, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition will be auctioned during the upcoming IPL 2022 tournament

Earlier this week, Tata Motors unveiled the Kaziranga Edition of the new Punch for IPL 2022. Tata Group is now the prime sponsor for Indian Premier League 2022 and 2023 editions.

It is in celebration of this, that the company has introduced the Punch Kaziranga Edition which will be auctioned at IPL 2022 tournament. The proceeds of this auction will go towards conservation of Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Tata Kaziranga Editions – Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Punch

Now, the company has released a new teaser. This indicates that there are more such Kaziranga editions being planned, this time round for the Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The teaser does not reveal much but titled “The call for the #Untamed begins!” shows off the headlamps of each of these SUVs reflecting a rhinoceros image in the path ahead.

There are about 3,000 rhinos in the wild today out of which 2,000 are found in Assam’s Kaziranga alone. These are the one horned rhinos and need protection from poachers. The auction of these special Tata Kaziranga editions will go a long way in continuing this protection of what was once considered an endangered species.

Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition

Tata Motors released the Punch Kaziranga Edition earlier this week. Registration for Tata Punch Kaziranga SUV is live via the company’s website. It is seen with a Meteor Bronze paint scheme that is different from its regular model on sale. It is based on the top of the line Creative variant of the Punch and sports a Rhino emblem on its rear windshield with ‘Kaziranga’ scuff plates.

On its interiors, the Rhino image is embossed on the glove box. Apart from these changes, the rest of the Tata Punch stays unchanged. It continues to sport projector headlamps and LED DRLs. True to its rugged stance it gets roof rails, rain sensing wipers and rides on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

The interiors also see similar features to its regular model with a leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push button to start/stop the engine, driver seat height adjustment, reverse parking camera and a USB charging port. Though the company offers an iRA pack on the top spec variant of the Tata Punch, it is not yet known whether it will offer the same on the Kaziranga Edition.

Tata Punch is the safest car in India as on date. It is based on the ALFA platform and scored a 5 Star rating at Global NCAP crash tests with 16.45 points out of 17 for adult protection and 40.89 points out of 49 for child protection. It is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh for the base variant going up to Rs 8.98 lakh for its top spec model. It competes with the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite and also with lower trims of the Hyundai Venue and Kia Kiger.