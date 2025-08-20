Tata Launches Harrier, Curvv, Punch, Tiago In S Africa – 5 Yrs, 125k Warranty

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, has officially re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market with a fresh range of cars and SUVs tailored for local conditions. It is after a gap of 6 years, Tata PVs are back on sale in South Africa. Partnering with Motus Holdings, one of South Africa’s leading automotive groups, Tata aims to deliver a strong combination of advanced technology, safety, and customer-first service.

Strategic Comeback

The relaunch saw the debut of four models – Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago. With this move, Tata Motors marks a significant milestone in its global journey, underlining its ambitions to become a strong player in South Africa’s competitive auto market. Tata Motors is offering a warranty of 5 years of 125,000 kms, whichever comes earlier.

TMPV has recorded remarkable growth in India, scaling from 170,000 units in 2020 to over 560,000 units in 2025 – an increase of 350%. Its portfolio is also noted for safety, with all models rated 4 or 5 stars by Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, setting a strong benchmark for international markets.

Speaking at the event, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said: “Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. We are excited to bring our new-generation of vehicles—engineered with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design—to a market that values safety, quality and innovation. With Motus as our preferred partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy.”

Partnership With Motus

Motus Holdings will play a key role in Tata’s South African operations, handling distribution, retail, and aftersales support. At launch, Tata will operate through 40 dealerships nationwide, with plans to expand to 60 by 2026.

Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, Group CEO of Motus Holdings, commented: “We are proud to partner with Tata Motors in reintroducing their acclaimed passenger vehicle range to South Africa. With our deep-rooted expertise in distribution, retail, and aftersales, and Tata’s proven track record in engineering and innovation, we are poised to offer customers choice of new age vehicles with a compelling value proposition. This collaboration is not just about vehicles—it’s about building trust, delivering excellence, and shaping the future of mobility in South Africa.”

Four Models Introduced

1. Tata Harrier – A flagship SUV (4,605mm) with a 2.0-litre Kryotec turbocharged engine producing 125kW/350Nm. Packed with tech features including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, Alexa Car2Home, and Level 2 ADAS. Designed for everyday practicality and long drives.

2. Tata Curvv – A coupe-inspired SUV (4,308mm) powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol engine (88kW/170Nm), available with manual and DCA automatic options. Features include digital cluster, customizable mood lighting, and six airbags.

3. Tata Punch – A compact SUV with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine (65kW/115Nm). Offers wide-opening doors, Harman infotainment systems (7” or 10.5”), and high safety standards. Targeted at urban buyers wanting SUV appeal in a compact size.

4. Tata Tiago – An entry-level hatchback (3,767mm), powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron engine (63kW/113Nm) with manual and AMT options. Equipped with a digital cluster, touchscreen infotainment, HD reverse camera, and dual airbags.