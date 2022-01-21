Tata Launches New 2022 MY Cars In Bhutan – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Safari

The New Forever range of passenger vehicles from Tata Motors are under the ‘Impact 2.0’ design language

Tata Motors has launched its New Forever range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan. This range, consisting of the new generation Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier and Safari, will be sold through Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., an authorized distributor of passenger vehicles in Bhutan.

Samden Vehicles Pvt. Ltd have been representing Tata Motors for its PV range for the last 14 years. The dealership believes that the New Forever range will add further impetus to sales considering that these passenger vehicles are designed under the ‘Impact 2.0’ design language. This brings in better safety standards along with increased performance while the range is backed by the latest in technology.

The new generation of BS6 compliant vehicles will ensure that Tata Motors gains the attention of buyers in Bhutan which is an important market for the company’s growth strategy. The models are all engineered on three pillars of design, safety and driving pleasure.

Drawing special attention to the safety aspect, Tata Nexon is India’s first 5-star GNCAP rated car. The Altroz hatchback is the only one in its segment to gain a 5-star GNCAP safety rating while the Tata Tiago and Tigor come in with a 4-star GNCAP safety ratings and are safest in their respective hatchback and sedan categories.

Tata Cars In Bhutan

Tata Tiago is presented in colour options of Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Tectonic Blue along with a dual-tone option with all colours. It is priced from 7.34 Lakhs Nu and gets its power via a 1.2 liter Revotron petrol engine with manual and AMT transmission options.

Tata Tigor gets 5 exterior colour schemes of Deep Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue. It is priced from 7.99 Lakhs Nu offering the best in safety and comfort while it also boasts of advanced infotainment. Tata Tigor is powered by a 1.2 liter Revotron engine

Tata Nexon is priced from 10.55 Lakhs Nu in Bhutan markets. It is presented in six colours of Foliage Green, Flame Red, Tectonic Blue, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey and Calgary White, along with dual-tone roof options for each of these colour choices. Built on a sturdy platform, the Nexon is capable of tackling challenging road conditions while it gets a long list of safety equipment as well.

Tata Altroz, Harrier and Safari are also a part of the New Forever Range. The Altroz is priced at 8.95 Lakhs Nu for the XM+ variant and is built on the new ALFA ARC architecture. It is powered by a 1.2 liter BS6 compliant petrol engine.

Tata Harrier, priced at 18.38 Lakhs Nu in Bhutan, is presented in 5 colour options of Calypso Red, Orcus White, Oberon Black and Daytona Grey. It is built on the OMEGA ARC architecture derived from Land Rover D8 platform and gets its power via a new gen Kryotec diesel engine making 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque.

Tata Safari is the company’s flagship SUV. Also built on the Land Rovers D8 Platform, it boasts of efficient performance over different terrains and is capable of strong handling while it commands a long list of safety equipment. Tata Safari is priced from 24.42 Lakhs Nu in Bhutan.