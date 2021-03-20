Tata Magic Ambulance Launched – Accommodates 5 Attendants, Driver, Patient

Tata Magic Express Ambulance gets compact dimensions for speedy movement of patients in the event of any medical emergency

As the entire country is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and ambulances are on call around the clock, Tata Motors steps up to meet this increasing demand and help the country fight the with a new Magic Express ambulance.

Tata Motors marks its foray into the compact ambulance segment with the Magic Express Ambulance. Suited for medical and health related services, the Magic Express complies with AIS 125 government norms for the ambulance category and is large enough to accommodate upto 5 persons besides the driver and patient.

The new Magic Express joins the Tata Motor emergency care segment that also includes the Tata Winger Ambulance and the multi-stretcher 410/29 Ambulance. The Winger ambulances also supplied in large numbers towards fighting the cause of the pandemic and also complies with AIS 125 part 1 norms and is available in Patient Transport, Basic Life Support, Advanced Life support and Shell options.

Tata Compact Ambulance

Being fully compliant to AIS 125 norms, the Tata Magic Express boasts of an ergonomic design. It is compact in dimensions allowing for easy maneuverability across city roads so as to offer the patient emergency car in a timely manner.

The Magic Express is built for safety and comfort of the patient and attendants with an auto loading stretcher, medical cabinet, oxygen cylinder and doctor’s seat along with a fire extinguisher, internal light for checkups and an announcement system. There is a partition between driver and patient compartments, ensuring added safety especially when transporting COVID-19 patients.

The interiors are flame resistant and in keeping with AIS 125 norms, it gets reflective decals, a beacon light and siren. Tata Magic Ambulance gets its power via an 800cc TCIC engine that offers 44 hp power at 3,750 rpm and 110 Nm torque at 1700-2000 rpm mated to a 5 Speed Synchromesh gearbox.

Tata’s Power of 6 philosophy

True to Tata Motors’ ‘Power of 6’ philosophy, the Magic Express is designed for comfort, safety and performance and a lower cost of ownership. It caters to the demands of hospitals, nursing homes and government health departments, health NGOs and startups and comes in with after sales assurance through Sampoorna Seva 2.0, warranty of 2 years/72,000 kms and driver benefits under the Tata Samarth program.

Tata Motors also offers 24×7 roadside assistance for vehicles under warranty. Tata Kavach scheme ensures that all vehicles insured under Tata Motors Insurance are repaired with 15 days and Tata Zippy offers service turnaround time guarantee for maximum uptime.