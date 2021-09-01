Tata Motors Aug 2021 Sales – Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors has seen a marked increase in sales across all segments of passenger and commercial vehicles

Tata Motors has revealed their sales figures for August 2021. Total sales have seen a significant increase across all segments and in domestic and export markets, which stood at 57,995 units in August 2021 as against 36,505 units sold in August 2020. The company still has to contend with shortage of semi- conductors that has affected smooth production to some extent and caused long waiting periods for most of the models in its company lineup.

Total domestic sales stood at 54,190 units in August 2021, up 53 percent over 35,420 units sold in August 2020. Sales figures also show a 4 percent increase in MoM sales which had stood at 51,981 units in July 2021.

Total Passenger Vehicle Sales

Total passenger vehicle sales of Tata Motors stood at 28,018 units in August 2021, up 51 percent YoY over 18,583 units sold in August 2020. However, MoM sales dipped by 7 percent as compared to 30,185 units sold in July 2021.

The company’s ICE vehicles noted a MoM dip in sales to 29,996 units in August 2021 over 29,581 units sold in July 2021 while YoY sales increased substantially by 48 percent over 18,277 units sold in August 2020. Best sellers include Nexon, Altroz and Tiago while Harrier and Safari dominated sales in their respective segment.

The company has however found its electric models much in demand with 1,022 units sold last month, up 234 percent over 306 units sold in August 2020. The company retails the Nexon EV while more recently the new Tigor EV entered markets priced at Rs 11,99,000.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Demand has shot up in 3-4 months. Nexon EV bookings have grown 8 fold compared to what was seen at the time of launch and 3-4 times as against bookings a few months ago.”

Commercial Vehicle Sales Grow YoY

Commercial vehicle sales in domestic markets increased 66 percent YoY to 29,781 units in August 2021, up from 17,887 units sold in August 2020. Sales growth was also reported on a MoM basis, up 25 percent over 23,848 units sold in July 2021.

Growth in sales was seen across all segments of commercial vehicles. In the M&HCV segment, sales increased 113 percent YoY to 5,840 units while in I&LCV segment, sales surged 131 percent from 2,001 units sold in August 2020 to 4,627 units in the past month.

Passenger carrier sales were up 18 percent YoY from 720 units sold in August 2020 to 850 units sold in August 2021 while SCV cargo and Pick-up sales increased 31 percent YoY from 11,370 units sold in August 2020 to 14,855 units sold last month.

Commercial vehicle exports on the other hand grew 243 percent from 1,052 units shipped in August 2020 to 3,609 units exported in August 2021. It was also a 76 percent MoM increase over 2,052 units exported in July 2021.