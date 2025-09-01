Tata Motors Aug 2025 Sales – EVs Hit Record High, CV Growth Offsets PV Slowdown

Tata Motors reported total sales (domestic + exports) of 73,178 units in August 2025. The company’s performance showed mixed trends across its passenger and commercial vehicle businesses. While the passenger vehicle (PV) segment reflected a slowdown in domestic demand, the commercial vehicle (CV) business registered healthy growth. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, Tata Motors’ total passenger vehicle sales dipped by 3%, but its CV segment delivered a solid 10% YoY rise. Domestic sales overall were at 68,482 units, a decline of 2% compared to 70,006 units sold in August 2024.

Tata Motors PV Sales August 2025

The passenger vehicle division, which includes Tata’s expanding electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, recorded 41,001 units in domestic sales last month. This marked a 7.12% YoY decline, down from 44,142 units sold in August 2024. However, on a sequential basis, the company did manage to post growth, as July 2025 sales in the same segment were 39,521 units, reflecting a 3.74% MoM increase.

A notable bright spot for Tata Motors was its passenger vehicle exports. Exports surged by 573.67% YoY, climbing to 2,314 units from just 344 units shipped in August 2024. This growth in overseas markets partially offset the weaker domestic performance. Total PV sales, combining both domestic and exports, stood at 43,315 units, which was still lower by 2.63% compared to 44,486 units in the same month last year.

EV sales offered another encouraging highlight. Tata Motors sold 8,540 electric vehicles across domestic and export markets in August 2025. This was the company’s highest-ever monthly EV sales, representing a 43.89% YoY increase over 5,935 units sold in August 2024. The growth underscores the rising consumer preference for Tata’s EV portfolio, which includes models like the Nexon.ev, Punch.ev, and the recently introduced Curvv.ev.

Tata Commercial Vehicle Sales August 2025

In contrast to PVs, the commercial vehicle division delivered strong numbers. Total CV sales were at 29,863 units, marking a 10% YoY growth compared to 27,207 units sold in August 2024. This also reflected an improvement over July 2025, when 28,956 units were sold.

Breaking down the CV sub-segments, HCV trucks recorded a 5% YoY rise to 7,451 units from 7,116 units. ILMCV truck sales grew sharply by 15% to 5,711 units, up from 4,965 units last year. Passenger carrier sales were also positive, up 5% at 3,577 units, while SCV cargo and pickup vehicles improved by 4% to 10,742 units.

Domestic CV sales reached 27,481 units, reflecting a 6% YoY growth from 25,864 units sold in August 2024. CV exports showed remarkable traction, rising 77% YoY to 2,382 units compared to 1,343 units last year, highlighting robust international demand for Tata’s commercial product line.