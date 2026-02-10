Tata Motors Bags Order To Export 70k Yodha Pickup and Ultra T.7 Trucks

Tata Motors Limited has secured its biggest commercial vehicle order in Indonesia to date, with its subsidiary PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia entering into an agreement to supply 70,000 vehicles for large-scale deployment across the country. The fleet will support agricultural operations and rural logistics, strengthening farm-to-market connectivity and regional goods movement nationwide.

Biggest Indonesia Order Signals Strong Global CV Push

Under the agreement, Tata Motors will supply 35,000 units each of the Tata Yodha pick-up and the Tata Ultra T.7 truck. The vehicles will be delivered to PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise focused on modernising agricultural supply chains, empowering rural cooperatives and advancing national food security goals.

The deployment will be carried out under Indonesia’s Koperasi Desa and Kelurahan Merah Putih Project, a key nation-building initiative aimed at improving rural connectivity, livelihoods and economic resilience. The vehicles will be rolled out in a structured, phased programme through agricultural cooperatives, ensuring smooth integration and long-term operational impact across diverse regions.

Designed to operate reliably in demanding environments, the Tata Yodha and Ultra T.7 are expected to help reduce logistics costs while enabling efficient movement of agricultural produce and essential goods. Tata Motors noted that the vehicles’ durability, uptime and operating economics make them well-suited for Indonesia’s varied terrain and usage conditions.

Commenting on the development, Asif Shamim, Director, PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia, said the order highlights growing global acceptance of Indian commercial vehicles and confidence in their performance across international markets. He added that the deployment will play a meaningful role in improving rural logistics efficiency and connectivity in Indonesia.

Focus on Reliability, Load Capability

The Tata Yodha is positioned as a rugged last-mile mobility solution, designed to connect farms and villages with markets, while the Ultra T.7 is aimed at modern logistics needs, combining durability with driver comfort and dependable performance across urban and rural routes.

With operations in over 40 countries and a portfolio spanning sub-1-tonne to 60-tonne cargo vehicles and mass mobility solutions, Tata Motors continues to strengthen its global commercial vehicle presence, reinforcing India’s role as a reliable source of purpose-built mobility solutions for emerging and developed markets alike.

