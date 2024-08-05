Tata Motors Discounts August 2024 – Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Harrier

Tata Motors discounts are being offered n MY23 and MY24 models of the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Punch but exclusively on outgoing models of Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors has extended exciting discount schemes and corporate benefits across its product range. The company recently achieved an important milestone of 20 lakh SUV sales in the country and are offering huge benefits on the purchase of these SUVs along with other cars in the brand’s portfolio. These discounts and offers are valid from August 1-31, 2024 and range from Rs 16,000 to Rs 1,33,000 depending on model and variant. These discounts however, vary based on city and stock availability.

7 in 7 Celebratory Discount on Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon MY23 models are being offered at a higher discount of Rs 90,000 on its petrol models and Rs 75,000 on its diesel counterparts. These include both customer discounts and exchange offers. For its MY 2024 range, the Nexon discounts range from Rs 16,000 to 60,000 depending on variant. The Smart (O) petrol trim comes in with the lowest discount of Rs 16,000 while the Smart+ Petrol is at 20,000 and Smart+S at Rs 40,000. There is no discount being offered on the diesel variants.

Nexon Pure petrol and diesel variants get a Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 discount respectively while Pure S carries a higher benefit of Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 for its petrol and diesel counterpart. Nexon Creative and Fearless trims see discounts ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh with the highest being on the Creative +S trim. Tata Nexon ranges from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Discounts Aug 2024 – Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch

MY2023 discounts are higher with the Tiago Petrol and CNG being offered at a total discount of Rs 90,000 and Rs 85,000 respectively. This includes customer discounts of Rs 65,000 and Rs 60,000 respectively while both receive 20,000 and 5,000 exchange offers and corporate discounts. The Tiago is priced between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.90 lakh. Tigor petrol and diesel trims can be had at a total discount of Rs 85,000.

While Altroz petrol and diesel discounts extend to Rs 70,000, its CNG offering can be had with discounts and benefits upto Rs 55,000. Tata Punch MY2023 carries the lowest discount of Rs 18,000 and 15,000 across its petrol and CNG trims respectively. Tata Punch is available between Rs 6.13 lakh and Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Taking into account MY 2024 range, total discounts extend from Rs 15,000 for the Punch CNG and Rs 18,000 for its petrol counterpart. The Altroz petrol, diesel and CNG offerings see total discounts of Rs 50,000 and Rs 35,000 while total discounts on the Tiago and Tigor range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 for its CNG and petrol trims. All models sport a common exchange benefit of Rs 20,000 and Rs 5,000 corporate discount.

Tata Motors Celebrates 20 Lakh SUV Sales

In celebration of 20 lakh SUV sales, Tata Motors is also extending hefty discounts on the Harrier and Safari. These discounts range from Rs 50,000 to 1,20,000 while MY23 make chassis are available at an additional Rs 25,000 over and above these offers.

Tata Harrier Smart (O) trim comes in at a discount of Rs 50,000 while the Pure range can be had at a discount from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1,20,000. There is also a Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,20,000 discount being offered on the Harrier Adventure range while the top spec Fearless trims can be had at a Rs 50,000 discount across all variants.

Tata Safari Smart (O) is at a higher discount of Rs 70,000. The Safari Pure range is also on offer at a discount that ranges from Rs 70,000 to Rs 1,40,000 while the Adventure range extends from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,20,000. Top spec Safari Accomplished carries a common discount offer of Rs 50,000 across all variants. Currently, Tata Safari and the Harrier are on offer at an ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 16.19 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh.