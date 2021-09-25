Tata Motors EV Sales Crosses 10k Milestone – Nexon Electric, Tigor EV

Tata Motors currently retails two electric cars under its roof- Nexon EV and Tigor EV, the latter being the most affordable electric car in the country

Tata Motors is celebrating the success of its battery-powered vehicles in the country by notching a sales volume of 10,000 units. In the process, the homegrown automaker became the first company to retail 10K EVs in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This has been attributed to the success of Nexon EV in the market.

The company also retails Tigor EV in its PV portfolio that was recently updated with revised styling and a much powerful powertrain. Tata Motors has admitted that the first 10,000 EVs have mostly been bought by early adopters while also underpinning that the carmaker remains committed to the vision of making EVs for the mass market.

On achieving the 10k sales volume, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said that the numbers are a strong testament to the company’s innovative electric vehicles which are resonating well with customers. He further added that these customers have laid a strong foundation for EV ownership to further expand and have created a path for other prospective buyers to follow.

EV Market Share of 70%

Through a press release, Tata Motors has revealed that it commands over 70 percent market share in the ongoing financial year in the EV passenger car space. The brand registered a volume of over 1,000 electric cars in the month of August this year and reported a strong order book. The carmaker has also teamed up with its sister company Tata Power in order to set up a wide charging infrastructure with 700 plus installations in 120 cities across India.

Nexon EV Specs

Powered by the brand’s Ziptron technology, Nexon EV features a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor which derives its energy from a 30.2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This powertrain returns an output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The battery pack offers a claimed range of 312km on a single charge.

Using a fast charge, the battery could be charged from Nexon EV in just 60 minutes. It is offered in three trims namely XM, XZ+, and XZ+ Lux with prices starting from Rs 13.99 lakh and going up to Rs 16.85 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Tigor EV Specs

On the other hand, the updated Tigor EV which was launched recently is also powered by Ziptron technology but features a slightly smaller battery pack with a capacity of 26kWh. This returns an output of 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque and a range of 306km on a single charge. The EV can be charged from 0-80 percent in 8.5 hours using a standard wall charger and in 60 minutes using a fast charger.

Tigor EV is available in three trims namely XE, XM, and XZ+ which are priced between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The manufacturer also launched an updated Tigor EV for the fleet market with a new name X-Pres T-EV. Without many rivals in the entry-level electric PV segment, Tata enjoys a significant advantage which is likely to grow stronger with the addition of new models.