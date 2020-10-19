Tata Motors Announces Festive Discounts – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier

Tata Motors reported an excellent sales performance in the passenger vehicle segment last month

Since the festive season is at doorstep, it is a perfect time for automobile manufacturers to boost their sales volume by luring customers to their showrooms. Companies do this by offering special attractive benefits on popular cars to prospective buyers.

Tata Motors too has kickstarted the festive season by offering a range of benefits to its passenger vehicle offerings. All its current products, other than Altroz, are being offered at a discount.

Tiago & Tigor

The homegrown brand’s entry-level hatchback- Tiago is being offered with benefits up to Rs 28,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 15,000 in addition to a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The consumer also gets an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.

Similarly, the brand’s compact sedan Tigor is being offered benefits of up to Rs 33,000. It comprises a cash discount and exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 in each case plus Rs 3,000 off as a corporate discount.

Harrier

Things look pretty for the company’s SUV range as well. All variants of the Harrier, except the Dark Edition, are being offered with benefits up to Rs 70,000 which consists of a cash discount of Rs 25,000 in addition to an attractive exchange bonus of 40,000 plus. A corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 is also applicable to it. The Harrier Dark Edition receives all the benefits offered except the cash discount. Hence, it receives a total benefit of up to Rs 45,000.

Nexon

The brand’s compact SUV is also available at a festive discount. The Nexon diesel is being offered at a benefit of Rs 20,000 out of which Rs 15,000 is for an exchange bonus and Rs 5,000 for a corporate discount.

The petrol-powered Nexon, on the other hand, gets only a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. For all those working at the frontline of Covid-19, Tata Motors is also offering a discount of the same amount as the corporate discount available on that car.

Upcoming New Product Launches

Tata Motors is going to have a busy next few months as it has a few important new launches up its sleeve. First up, will be the three-row version of Harrier- the Gravitas which is expected to come out in the next few weeks. It was supposed to come out in April this year, however, the plans went for a toss thanks to Covid-19.

Also, Tata Motors is expected to launch two new SUVs in India- an entry-level HBX and its flagship SUV Hexa Safari Edition sometime early next year.