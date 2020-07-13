Tata Motors Fleet Edge connected-vehicle ecosystem introduced for CVs

Tata Motors’ Fleet Edge connected technology aims to improve the business efficiency of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors, one of the leading names in India’s CV (commercial vehicle) segment, has introduced a unique connected-vehicle ecosystem. Dubbed Tata Motors Fleet Edge, the technology enables CV fleet operators to improve their business with efficient data collection and operational ease. Fleet Edge employs the brand’s telematics system introduced back in 2012.

Tata Motors claims that more than two lakh units of its commercial vehicles have inbuilt telematics units. According to the Indian automaker, Tata Motors Fleet Edge is ‘a next-gen connected-vehicle solution which enables fleet management with informed decision making’. It relies on a vast amount of real-time data collected by the vehicle’s Telematics Control Unit (TCU). Fleet Edge is available in Tata Motors’ full range of BS6 MCV (Manufacturing CV) and HCVs (Heavy CV). On the other hand, only select models of its SCV (Small CV), ICV (Intermediate CV) and LCV (Light CV) portfolios get the functionality.

Fleet Edge can offer a detailed insight into the vehicle’s location (in order to track delivery performance), show average fuel economy, notify unauthorised movement, analyse vehicle health via onboard diagnostics and monitor driving patterns or behaviour. In addition to these features, it lets customers track due dates of various important vehicle documents or certificates.

Tata Motors Fleet Edge can be accessed by a dedicated smartphone app. Using its features, CV fleet operators can observe a significant improvement in working efficiency, thereby receiving higher profits and better service feedback.

Girish Wagh, President (Commercial Vehicle Business Unit) of Tata Motors, stated that digital technology and connectivity solutions play an important role in modern passenger vehicles and goods transportation scenario. Fleet Edge opens new possibilities for the entire logistics chain a TCU-equipped Tata Motors CV plays in, by allowing the operator or owner to understand its job performance better and remotely. He further added that the system is open for updates and enhancements in the future.

Tata Motors’ TCU (compliant to AIS 140 norms) is coupled to an embedded SIM. This introduces certain safety and security functions (emergency buttons, location tracking, communication with backend servers, etc.) as regulated by the Government of India.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors plans to launch the all-new facelifted Winger van in the coming months. It was recently spied on public roads with minimal camouflage. The 2020MY Tata Winger BS6 made its debut at Auto Expo 2020 held in early February. It sports a fresh design language.