Tata Motors ICE Cars Discounts Up To Rs 75,000 In March 2026

After taking a look at the Tata EV discounts, let us now take a look at discounts on offer with Tata Motors’ ICE car range, which includes Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier and Safari. These are currently being offered with notable discounts across both MY25 and MY24 inventory. These benefits include cash discounts, exchange and scrappage offers, along with loyalty schemes and special corporate benefits.

The offers are valid from 1st to 31st March 2026 and may vary depending on the model, variant and stock availability at dealerships. While entry-level models such as Tiago and Tigor receive relatively modest benefits, higher-segment SUVs such as Nexon and Curvv receive larger discounts. Tata Harrier and Safari command the highest benefits for the month of March 2026. Here is a closer look at the model-wise discounts.

Tata Tiago, Tigor – Discounts March 2026

For MY25 and MY24 models, all variants of Tiago (except XE and XE MYC) and Tigor are being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 35,000. For MY26 models, the discount stands at up to Rs 20,000. These offers include consumer discounts along with exchange and scrappage bonuses, but do not include loyalty benefits.

Tata Altroz and Punch – Discounts March 2026

For Altroz MY26 models, all variants including Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 30,000. Discounts are significantly higher on MY24 and MY25 models, going up to Rs 85,000, which represents the highest discount offered by Tata Motors across its ICE portfolio. Tata Punch petrol variants are available with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

Tata Nexon and Curvv – Discounts Up To Rs 50,000

MY24 and MY25 Nexon models, across petrol, diesel and CNG variants, are available with total benefits of up to Rs 50,000. For MY26 Nexon models, discounts go up to Rs 25,000. Tata Curvv, across MY24, MY25 and MY26 variants, is currently being offered with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.

Tata Harrier and Safari – Highest Discounts

Tata Harrier and Safari, the brand’s flagship SUVs, are currently available with benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on MY24 and MY25 models. For MY26 models, discounts stand at up to Rs 65,000. These benefits apply to select variants.

In addition to these offers, Tata Motors is also providing corporate benefits ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 8,000, depending on the variant. Customers can also avail additional benefits under the SBI YONO Customer Discount scheme, which offers Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 extra benefits on select models including Altroz, Harrier and Safari.