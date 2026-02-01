Tata Motors Jan 2026 Sales Cross 70k – Highest Ever Till Date

Tata Motors has recorded its highest ever monthly sales, crossing the 71,000 mark for the first time

Tata Motors has commenced the year 2026 on a positive note. In the first month of this year, the company has recorded sales of 71,066 units, marking a 47.1% year-on-year growth. This also marked the company’s highest ever monthly sales.

Punch and Nexon Record High Sales

Tata Motors Nexon delivered its highest-ever monthly sales, crossing 23,000 units, while also achieving a major milestone with cumulative sales exceeding 10 lakh units. Punch continued its rapid growth trajectory, posting best-ever monthly sales of over 19,000 units and surpassing the 7 lakh cumulative sales mark in just over 4 years and 3 months, making it the fastest in the industry to do so.

Tiago also joined the milestone club with over 7 lakh units sold cumulatively. Demand remained strong across Tata’s newer launches, including Sierra, Harrier and Safari petrol variants, as well as the updated Punch, prompting the company to progressively ramp up Sierra production to meet exceptional customer demand.

Tata Motors Sales Jan 2026

Tata Motors has seen a significant rise in sales both where its domestic and export operations are concerned. It was also a positive month for the company’s EV business under Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Tata Motors has recorded total passenger vehicle sales at 71,066 units in Jan 2026. This was a 47.1% rise over 48,316 units sold in January 2025 while it also grew by 40.31% when compared to 50,046 units of December 2025. In domestic markets, sales were up by 46.1% to 70,222 units from 48,076 units on a year-on-year basis. Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, registered 844 unit sales last month, a 251.7% improvement over 240 units sold in January 2025, marking a 604 unit volume increase.

The company’s export volumes surged dramatically, reflecting rising global demand for Tata’s range of electric vehicles. Total EV sales that also included exports rose to 9,052 units, a 72.7% growth from 5,240 units sold in the same month last year. This was a volume increase of 3,812 units. Tata Motors exports extend to countries such as South Africa, Nepal, Sri Lanka and others.

Tata Motors CV Sales Jan 2026

Tata Motors posted a strong performance in the commercial vehicle segment in January 2026, driven by healthy demand across key cargo categories. Domestic CV sales stood at 38,844 units, marking a 29.1% year-on-year growth over January 2025. Growth was led by HCV trucks, which saw volumes rise to 12,691 units (+41.2% YoY), followed by ILMCV trucks at 7,071 units (+33.5%). The SCV cargo and pickup segment also delivered solid momentum with 14,520 units, up 29.5% YoY, highlighting continued strength in last-mile and intra-city logistics demand.

Including international business, Tata Motors’ total CV sales for January 2026 reached 41,549 units, registering a robust 29.9% YoY increase. Exports contributed 2,705 units, growing by a strong 42% compared to the same month last year. Passenger carriers remained largely stable at 4,562 units, with marginal de-growth of 0.4%, even as freight-focused segments continued to outperform. Overall, the performance reflects sustained infrastructure activity, steady freight movement and improving demand conditions across domestic and export markets.