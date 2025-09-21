Tata Motors Adds Festive Benefits on Top of GST Price Cuts – Up to Rs 2 Lakh Off

Tata Motors has rolled out major festive offers across its passenger vehicle lineup, combining the benefits of reduced ex-showroom prices following GST reforms with additional festive season savings. Customers can now avail total benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh depending on the model, making this one of Tata Motors’ most aggressive promotional campaigns in recent years.

GST Reduction Plus Festive Benefits

As part of the GST rationalisation, Tata Motors has passed on reductions in ex-showroom prices across popular models. Over and above these cuts, the company is offering additional festive savings, further enhancing the value proposition for buyers this season.

The Tata Nexon emerges as one of the biggest beneficiaries, with total savings of up to Rs 2 lakh. The Safari and Harrier follow closely with benefits of Rs 1.98 lakh and Rs 1.94 lakh respectively. Even entry-level models such as the Tiago and Tigor receive combined benefits of Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.11 lakh, bringing more affordability to first-time car buyers.

Tata Cars Model-Wise Savings (Up to)

1. Tiago – Rs 1.20 lakh (GST cut: Rs 75,000 + Festive benefit: Rs 45,000)

2. Tigor – Rs 1.11 lakh (GST cut: Rs 81,000 + Festive benefit: Rs 30,000)

3. Punch – Rs 1.58 lakh (GST cut: Rs 1.08 lakh + Festive benefit: Rs 50,000)

4. Altroz – Rs 1.76 lakh (GST cut: Rs 1.11 lakh + Festive benefit: Rs 65,000)

5. Nexon – Rs 2.00 lakh (GST cut: Rs 1.55 lakh + Festive benefit: Rs 45,000)

6. Curvv – Rs 1.07 lakh (GST cut: Rs 67,000 + Festive benefit: Rs 40,000)

7. Harrier – Rs 1.94 lakh (GST cut: Rs 1.44 lakh + Festive benefit: Rs 50,000)

8. Safari – Rs 1.98 lakh (GST cut: Rs 1.48 lakh + Festive benefit: Rs 50,000)

Offer Validity

The limited-period offer is valid till 30th September 2025, encouraging buyers to take advantage of the combined GST-linked price reductions and seasonal promotions. With these offers, Tata Motors is aiming to strengthen its position across segments — from entry-level hatchbacks like the Tiago to premium SUVs like the Harrier and Safari. The festive push also comes at a time when consumer demand is expected to rise significantly ahead of Navratri and Diwali.