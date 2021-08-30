Tata Motors Makes Fun Of Swift Scoring 0 Star Safety Rating – SIWTF

Tata Motors does not miss a chance making fun of their rivals – When it comes to safety rating

Tata Motors has seen a huge boost in sales post their Nexon got a 5 star safety rating. In doing so, Tata Nexon became the first Indian car to score a 5 star safety rating. Ever since, they have been pushing for making safer cars for India.

Apart from Nexon, Tata Altroz too is 5 star rated. Tiago and Tigor are 4 star rated. For some reason, Tata has not crash tested their flagship cars Harrier and Safari, so their safety rating is not known. But even then, their current line-up is among the safest on offer in the country.

Tata Takes A Dig At Rival – Again

Almost every time there is a crash test performed on a rival car, Tata Motors gets a chance to make fun of them. The latest victim is Swift. Recently, India-made Swift scored 0 star safety rating in crash test performed by Latin NCAP.

Tata Motors has now shared a meme on their official social media handles. The meme says, “Latest NCAP safety test shows that it’s not safe to ride ‘Swift’ly. Yet another reason for you to book New Tiago – the Seriously Fun hatchback rated 4 stars for safety by Global NCAP.”

It is to be noted that though the car is made in India, it is not the same as sold in India. The Maruti Swift which is sold in India, has scored a 2 star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test.

This is not the first time Tata Motors has been making fun of their rivals over safety. They have made fun of Hyundai NIOS, Maruti S-Presso, Maruti WagonR as well as Maruti Kitna Deti Hain slogan.

Has Making Fun Helped?

Despite of Tata Motors aggressively marketing their cars over safety scores, there has been no decline in sales of rival cars. In fact, rivals have sometimes replied to Tata Memes via their own memes in which they basically imply that they are still leaders in sales. Over the years, Tata car sales have increased drastically, but is it alone on safety features? Not really. Their cars have improved in design, which has also helped in pushing sales to a new high.

Upcoming Tata cars will help the company increase their sales even higher. Their next launch is of Tigor Electric, which will take place tomorrow. After that, they will launch an all new car called Punch. This is based on the same platform as Altroz and is expected to deliver a good safety rating.