Tata Motors May 2022 Sales Record – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Altroz

Tata Motors has reported highest ever monthly sales of 43,341 units in May 2022 along with highest ever EV sales

May 2022 has been an outstanding month of sales for Tata Motors. The company has set many records both by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. In the ICE PV segment Tata offers Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier and Safari. In the EV PV segment, Tata offers Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV.

May 2022 marked the company’s highest ever monthly sales. Tata Car Sales stood at 43,341 units, up 185 percent over 15,181 units sold in May 2021. MoM sales increased 4.22 percent over 41,587 units sold in April 2022.

Tata Motors May 2022 Sales Record

It was also the month in which Tata Motors recorded the highest ever EV sales at 3,454 units, up 626 percent over 476 units sold in May 2021. Its ICE vehicles also noted a 171 percent increase in sales to 39,887 units in May 2022 from 14,705 units sold in May 2021. Tata Nexon sales also reached a new high and was the country’s No.1 SUV once again. The company also noted highest monthly sales for the Harrier and Safari.

The EV sales figure stands at 3,454 units in May 2022, the highest in a single month from the brand. Tata Motors sells three pure electric vehicles in the country that include the Nexon EV, Tigor EV and the recently launched Nexon EV Max. Tata Motors has also embarked into the CNG fray with the Tigor CNG and Tiago CNG.

Tata Motors also plans on electrification of its commercial vehicle segment and has invested Rs 1,000-2,000 crore in capex in its commercial vehicle business in each of the last five years. The company continues to contend with shortage in supplies of semiconductors and higher input costs even as its order books in the passenger vehicle segment continue to remain positive.

Tata Motors CV Sales May 2022

Tata Motors domestic sales of all segments stood at 74,755 units in May 2022. This was a YoY growth of 204 percent over 24,552 units sold in May 2021. In the commercial vehicle segment, total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 32,818 units, up 188 percent YoY over 11,401 units some in May 2021 with YoY growth recorded across all categories. M&HCV sales (including trucks and buses) were at 8,409 units, up 226 percent over 2,583 units sold in May 2021.

I&LCV sales increased 364 percent to 4,474 units from 964 units sold in May 2021 while Passenger Carrier sales were up 426 percent to 3,632 units from 691 units sold in May 2021. SCV cargo and Pickup sales stood at 14,899 units in the past month, up 190 percent over 5,133 units sold in May 2021.

This took total sales in domestic markets to 31,414 units, up 235 percent over 9,371 units sold in May 2021. Exports on the other hand dipped 31 percent YoY to 1,404 units from 2,030 units exported in May 2021.