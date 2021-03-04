Tata Motors Model Wise Sales Feb 2021 – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier, Safari

With the launch of Safari, SUVs constituted over 42 percent of Tata Motors sales in February 2021

Tata Motors seems to be cruising on a straight highway with speed breakers as they continue to churn out large sales volume. In February 2021, the homegrown manufacturer was able to sell 27,224 units which are its highest monthly sales in the passenger vehicle segment in almost nine years. The last time the company posted higher sales than Feb 2021, was way back in March 2012 – when sales were at 36,984 units.

In comparison to Feb 21, the company sold 12,430 units in February last year and 26,980 units in January this year. This translated to a massive YoY growth of 119 percent and a marginal MoM growth of 1 percent. This also led to a surge in the prices of the company shares.

Nexon, Altroz, Tiago Return Impressive Figures

The company’s subcompact UV offering Nexon continued to be its highest seller after it raked in 7,929 units last month. During the same period last year, figures stood at 3,894 units while in January this year figures read 8,225 units. Therefore, it recorded YoY growth of 104 percent and an MoM decline of 4 percent. It was followed by the company’s premium hatch Altroz which recently received an update.

Altroz now also comes with an additional turbocharged petrol engine option which has kept the sales figures strong. The carmaker dispatched a total of 6,832 units of the premium hatch last month as compared to 2,806 units in February 2020 and 7,378 units in January 2021. Thus, it witnessed an increase in YoY sales by 143 percent and a decline in MoM sales by 7 percent.

Altroz was followed by the company’s entry-level product Tiago which raked 6,787 units last month. Tata Motors sold 3,921 units of Tiago during the same month last year and 6,909 units in January this year. This translates to YoY growth of 73 percent and MoM degrowth of 2 percent.

Harrier, Safari Strengthen SUV portfolio

At fourth place was the manufacturer’s mid-size SUV offering Harrier which registered sales of 2030 units last month as compared to 641 units in February 2021 and 2,443 units in January this year. This resulted in YoY growth of 217 percent and an MoM decline of 17 percent.

The carmaker’s only sedan offering Tigor recorded sales of 1939 units last month. With sales of 782 units of the compact sedan last February and 2,025 units in January this year it registered YoY growth and MoM decline of 148 percent and 4 percent respectively.

The latest to join the manufacturer’s lineup was the all-new Safari which is essentially a seven-seat derivative of Harrier. Launched mid-way during last month, the company was able to sell a sizable number of 1,707 units. Tata Motors is also looking to launch two new products this year- a subcompact crossover HBX and its flagship SUV Hexa, both of which have been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions in recent times.