Tata Motors New Teasers For 2023 Auto Expo – ADAS, Hydrogen Tech

Even though Hydrogen fuel cells reduce tailpipe emissions, there is a lot of carbon footprint to account for

Tata Motors is set to revamp itself with the beginning of a new year. For Tata Motors, it is not enough to say “New Year, New Me” and call it a day. Tata is striving hard to leave Hyundai behind in a race to sell more vehicles. 2023 Auto Expo is likely to be a fitting platform for Tata Motors to showcase their upcoming cars and technology.

To that effect, Tata Motors has shared multiple new teasers, shedding light on what to expect from the brand at this prestigious auto event. Seems like there is a lot that is going to happen at the Tata Motors stall in India Expo Mart next month.

2023 Safari, Harrier – ADAS Tech

Tata’s big boys Harrier and Safari are currently lagging behind rival Mahindra XUV700 in D1 SUV segment. One of the reason for this, is that XUV700 is more feature loaded, and comes with more powerful engine options. Next month, we will also see the launch of Hector facelift. It will also get ADAS features.

To stay competitive, Tata Motors is getting ready to update Harrier and Safari. These two SUVs are set to receive facelifts with subtle exterior redesign, new features and technology that customers come to expect from a SUV in this segment.

New Safari and Harrier test mules have been spied on multiple times. There is a subtly redesigned front fascia on facelifted models. There are two new circular fog lamps that look like auxiliary flood lamps in the lower part of its bumper, flanking air intake grille and number plate. These jut out from test mule’s body as well. Other changes are mostly minor.

A host of new features are added into the mix as well. Some of these features are ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, a larger infotainment screen and driver display with a slicker user interface are expected as well.

Right now, both Harrier and Safari get a sole 2.0L turbo diesel powertrain sourced from Stellantis. This engine makes 168 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox option. With the facelifts, Harrier might get rear disc brakes as standard fitment too.

Tata Hydrogen Powertrain Tech

In India, Hydrogen-powered vehicles are nonexistent. Tata Motors may change that by being the first indigenous carmaker to set foot in Hydrogen arena. With India’s largest automaker still pushing hybrid tech, Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai are betting big on EVs. By showcasing Hydrogen powertrain at 2023 Auto Expo, Tata Motors is set to make a bold statement.