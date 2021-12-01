Tata Motors Nov 2021 Sales – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Punch, Harrier

Tata Motors reports significant growth in electric car sales in November 2021 with volumes up at 1,751 units

To date, electric cars in the mass market EV segment in India have seen limited participation from manufacturers. This means the volume pool is expected to keep growing over the years. This can be attributed to a bouquet of reasons including well-defined policies, improved infrastructure and information, and in time increased participation from manufacturers.

Tata Electric Car Sales Nov 2021

With Tata Motors having put a foot through the door, and claiming a lion’s share of the electric vehicle market, early learnings could be crucial to strengthen its position in the face of increasing competition in the years to come. In November 2021, Tata Motors reports EV sales at 1,751 units. This is significantly higher than the 413 units reported sold a year earlier.

While the numbers are small as compared to the size of the passenger vehicle market in the country, one can expect electric car sales numbers to grow in the years to come. Tata Motors offers two EV offerings, Nexon and Tigor EV.

Considering Nexon’s popularity in its segment, it’s no surprise that offering the compact car as an electric variant has found its place in the market. Support for the Ev market comes from Tata Power that’s been charged with setting up charging stations.

Tata Car Sales Nov 2021

Total passenger vehicle sales last month is reported at 29,778 units. Sales is up from 21,641 units at 8,137 units in volume gain. Sales growth is reported at 37.60 percent. Of this, ICE passenger vehicles sold are reported at 28,027 units. YoY sales growth is reported at 32 percent, up from 21,228 units.

While YoY November sales growth has steadied at 37.60 percent, MoM sales fell. Sales in October 2021 stood at 33,925 units. MoM volume loss stood at 4,147 units at 12.22 percent decline. Sales in October 2021 was expectedly higher owing to a traditional sales boost that’s reminiscent of the good times festivities bring.

Best selling Tata cars includes Nexon, Tiago, Punch, Altroz, Harrier, Safari and Tigor. Tata Nexon price was revised recently. Price increase ranges from 1k – 11k depending on variant. The vehicle continues to be a bestseller for the auto manufacturer.

Tata CV sales

Not just passenger cars but CVs too have sold well. CV exports more than doubled at just under 4k units. Domestic CV sales growth last month is reported at 8 percent, and total at 15 percent. Tata CV exports are significantly higher than PV exports.