Tata Motors Oct 2020 Sales Highest In 99 Months – Grow By 79%

Tata Motors has yet again posted record sales – For Oct 2020, their sales increased to 23,600 units

Tata Motors has managed to retain 3rd spot on the sales table, having yet again pipped Kia Motors India to the spot. Of course Tata Motors has been around longer, and sells a wider range of cars. The manufacturer is now hobnobbing triumphantly on podium having darted ahead of Mahindra sales in recent months.

What was earlier an aim is now a reality seeing recent retail sales. The last time, Tata Motors was in such great form was back in 2012. In October 2019, sales were a modest 10,429 units.

October 2020 sales are reported at 23,600 units at 79% percent growth up from 13,169 units sold in October 2019. The last time Tata posted higher sales than posted in Oct 2020, was back in July 2012; that is 8 years and 3 months ago – or 99 months ago.

Sales in Sep 2020 too were noteworthy at 21,200 units, and Tata Motors has outperformed that base at 11.31 percent having gained 2,398 units MoM. YoY volume gain is reported at 10,429 units. August 2020 sales was reported at 18,583 units.

After gaining a boost last quarter, Tata Motors has started Q4 2020 with its strong foot forward, in fact its strongest foot forward for the year as October 2020 sales is its highest monthly sales for the current year. Tiago, Altroz and Nexon continued to be best selling Tata cars for Oct 2020.

Diwali Boost

Sales positivity is expected to continue as Diwali approaches. The ongoing festive season has long been a strong harness for the Indian auto industry wherein people plan their purchases during this period. That’s what has propelled these months to be busy ones with manufacturers introducing new cars and variants, as well as curated finance offers to make the most of increased footfalls.

Though there was some scepticism regarding vehicle purchases as the industry bore the brunt go complete lockdown owing to Covid-19 pandemic, retail activity has continued to bolster numbers on MoM basis as business restarted in a phase wise manner. Finance offers too have been reworked to ensure ease of access, as well as ease of repayment.

New Cars

In recent years, Tata Motors has reworked its vehicle lineup, having introduced an altogether new one. Brand building has been strengthened by consistency in regard to new vehicle launches. The most recent being its premium hatch Altroz which has introduced at the start of 2020. Its Harrier SUV was introduced at the start of 2019, but was thoroughly updated in Jan 2020. Tiago, Nexon and Tigor were also updated in the same month.

Tata already has a larger seat option Harrier lined up for launch. There’s also the Hornbill micro UV. Having gained sales momentum over its current vehicle portfolio, a regular inflow of new vehicles could help sustain that momentum. For now Tata Motors sales growth is showing up very much in the green but this can be attributed to its low base sales in the comparable months in 2019. Prior to current fiscal uncertainty owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian auto industry had seen sales slowdown as FY20 came to a close.