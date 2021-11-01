Tata Motors Oct 2021 Sales Growth – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier, Safari, Altroz

Tata Motors has reported both MoM and YoY sales increase across its ICE and EV passenger vehicle segments

Tata Motors finished third in overall sales charts, closely following behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai and ahead of Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Renault and Honda. The company has posted 33,926 unit sales in the passenger vehicle segment (ICE and EV) in the month of October 2021 as against 23,617 units sold in October 2020 relating to a YoY increase of 44 percent.

Tata Motors Oct 2021 Sales

This was also a MoM increase of 32 percent over 25,730 units sold in September 2021. Tata’s Oct 2021 PV sales are their highest since March 2012, when they had registered 36,984 sales. In Oct 2021, Tata has closed down the gap with Hyundai. Diff between the two was 3,096 units last month

For Tata, their cars like Altroz, Nexon and Tiago have been registering consistent sales volumes. The newly launched Punch micro SUV could bring in better sales in the months ahead. Harrier and Safari have become the best-selling cars in the segment with monthly avg of about 5k units.

Tata Motors ICE vehicle sales stood at 32,339 units last month, up 39 percent YoY over 23,195 units sold in October 2020 and a 31 percent increase over 24,652 units sold in September 2021. Electric vehicle sales were at 1,586 units last month, up 276 percent over 422 units sold in October 2020. It was also a 47 percent MoM growth over 1,078 units sold in September 2021.

Tata Commercial Vehicles Sales October 2021

In the commercial vehicle segment, the company reported an 18 percent YoY sales growth (domestic + exports) to 33,674 units, up from 28,472 units sold in October 2020. MoM growth was marginal over 33,258 units sold in September 2021. Domestic sales stood at 31,22 units, a 20 percent YoY growth over 26,052 units sold in October 2020 and a 3 percent MoM growth over 30258 units sold in September 2021.

This segment saw the M&HCV sales higher than that of I&LCV and over the company’s passenger carriers by a significant margin. SCV cargo and pick up sales stood at 17,025 units in the past month, up 7 percent over 15,978 units sold in October 2020 and 14 percent over 14,964 units sold in September 2021.

Taking commercial vehicle exports into account, Tata Motors shipped 2,448 units last month. This was a marginal 1 percent YoY growth over 2,420 units shipped in October 2020 but dipped 18 percent when compared to 3,000 units shipped in September 2021.

Increased Market Share – Tata Motors

These outstanding sales figures has led to a significant increase in market share. Tata Motors reported a 13.7 percent market share last month, its highest in over a decade. This was against 7.4 percent share held in October 2020 relating to a 6.4 percent growth.

Tata Motors also unveiled 21 new commercial vehicles across segments at the end of October. These products include seven M&HCV segment, five I&LCV segment, four small commercial vehicles and pick-ups (SCV and Pus) and five in passenger commercial vehicles segment. The new products include variants in Signa, Prima, Winger Cargo, Ace, Starbus, Cityride Prime and Magna Coach.

The new Punch micro SUV was launched on 20th October 2021. It is offered in four trim options of Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative and is priced from Rs.5.49 lakh. It is positioned below the Nexon and based on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform as is also seen on the Altroz premium hatchback.