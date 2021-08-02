Tata Motors Old Price Valid For Buyers Who Get Billed By 31st Aug

Tata Motors has announced a price hike on all their cars from tomorrow (3rd August 2021) – Price hike of avg 0.8% is applicable

Tata Motors had already revealed that they will be increasing the price of their cars in this quarter. Today, they have announced that the increased prices will be effective from tomorrow (3rd Aug, 2021).

Prices of all their cars will be increased. From Tiago (their cheapest offering) to Safari (their flagship offering). Tata Motors is yet to update the prices of their cars on the official website. The last time Tata Motors hiked car prices, was back in May 2021.

Price Protection For Buyers

As seen in recent times, Tata Motors has been offering price protection to their customers. The past few times, the price protection was valid on booking date. For example, during the previous Tata price hike earlier this year – those customers who booked a Tata vehicle till a certain date, were promised to get the delivery of their car at old price. These customers will not be affected by the price hike.

But this time around, Tata Motors has changed the price protection system a bit. Instead of booking date, they are now considering retail billing date as the cut-off date for the old price.

All customers who get their Tata car billed on or before 31st Aug 2021, will be levied the old price. While those customers who get billed after on 1st Sep or later, will have to pay the new price of Tata cars.

This means, even if you have already booked your Tata car; but if your billing date is after 31st Aug, you will have to pay the increased price. Considering the huge waiting period of Tata cars in most parts of India, it will be difficult to know if a customer will have pay the old price or new price. Customers will have to rely on their dealers and request a timely delivery so that they don’t have to pay the increased price.

Tata Car Sales Continue To Grow

For July 2021, Tata Motors has posted sales of 30,185 units. Compared to same month last year, when Tata posted sales of 15,012 units – this is a staggering growth of 101%. When compared to June 2021 (sales 25k), MoM sales increase is at 25%. Helping Tata register growth are their new age cars like Tiago, Altroz, Nexon. Also helping are Harrier and Safari.

In some cities, waiting has crossed 3 months for select variants of Tata cars. Those buyers will most likely have to pay the increased price, in spite of booking the car months ago.