Tata Motors Onam Discount Offers – Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz

Tata Motors announces special offers for its passenger cars to mark Onam celebrations in Kerala

With a long festive season ahead, car buyers would benefit from special offers designed to optimise on footfalls. Historically, the months to come have been one to look forward to given the scope of business.

Ahead of Onam, Tata Motors has announced a range of offers for customers in Kerala. In regard to car sales, Kerala is among top three markets for Tata passenger cars and SUVs/UVs. Here Tata Motors leads in respective segments. Onam celebrations are being marketed with exciting offers and priority delivery for customers in Kerala.

Tata Motors Onam Discount

To facilitate the boom, Tata Motors has tied up with PSUs, private and regional financiers to ensure the availability of a range of finance schemes. This includes upto 95 percent on road finance, and 7 year loan tenure for no income proof customers. While details regarding benefits are not elaborated, they stand as follows. Benefits upto Rs 20,000 for Tigor, Rs 25,000 for Tiago and Altroz, and Rs 60,000 for Harrier and Safari.

Being a key market for Tata Motors, in 2021, Kerala emerged as the second-best sales market for the company. To further this growth, Tata has doubled its sales network to 100 outlets last year. The service centre network has been expanded to 51 units.

All the while the auto manufacturer has aggressively focused on expanding its reach in the state. Innovation in aftersales brings to the fore 18 EzServe units. This depends on a two-wheeler-based quick response service team dedicated to improving customer experience.

Tata Motors has established leadership in sub-segments here. Tiago, Punch and Nexon are listed in top 10 highest selling cars in Kerala. This festive season Tata Motors looks forward to boost sales performance in the state. Expected growth for Q2 FY22 stands at over 40 percent.

Tata customer retention rate

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “Kerala is an important market for us as it offers immense opportunities to sustain our growth story in the region. All our efforts towards enhancing customer experience have resulted in a customer retention rate of over 72%, the highest in the country.

We are elated to celebrate Onam with our customers and we have introduced attractive offers for our customers. We wish to continue creating customer delight through our highly adored ‘New Forever’ range of cars in Kerala and we look forward to customers starting a new journey with us on the auspicious occasion of Onam.”