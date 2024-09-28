Tata Motors Panapakkam Plant – Future Production Plans

Scaling Efficiently, One Phase at a Time -Tata Motors Panapakkam Plant

Tata Motors is establishing a significant new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. This greenfield plant represents a major investment of approximately Rs 9,000 crores. It points to the automaker’s commitment to scaling its presence. The facility is located in Panapakkam, Ranipet district. It’s expected to reach a production capacity of over 250,000 vehicles annually, phased production planned over the next 5 to 7 years.

Panapakkam facility has the potential to employ more than 5,000 individuals, both directly and indirectly. Employment opportunities extend beyond just job creation, as Tata Motors aims to develop future-ready skills in the local workforce. This initiative will contribute to skill-building in the Ranipet region, aligning with Tamil Nadu’s broader industrial growth agenda and supporting the state’s proven record as a key automotive hub. The investment aligns with the government’s initiatives to promote industrial growth and employment in Tamil Nadu.

Cars, SUVs, EVs, Luxury Cars – Many Pronged Plan

Tata Motors plans to power the entire facility with 100 percent renewable energy. This puts focus on current day production processes.

The new manufacturing plant will focus on both electric and luxury vehicle production, including cars under the Tata Motors and JLR brands. This dual focus reflects Tata Motors’ plans to cater to both domestic and international markets.

Tata Motors Panapakkam Plant: The Next Chapter

Tamil Nadu’s industrial landscape plays a significant role. The state has already established itself as a key player in the automotive sector, and the addition of Tata Motors’ facility will reinforce this position. The plant will contribute to the state’s economic growth and further solidify Tamil Nadu as a preferred destination for automotive investment in India.

Phased production will allow the facility to gradually scale operations, ensuring efficiency and adaptability as market conditions evolve. As Tata Motors increases/strengthens its focus on electric and luxury vehicle segments, the plant will be integral to meeting demand. A crucial asset in driving future growth.

Tata Motors new facility Tamil Nadu: Already Big in Cars, Getting Bigger

Thiru M.K. Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, said, “Tata Group is renowned for its contribution to nation building. It has a deep, historic relationship with Tamil Nadu with many of its manufacturing plants successfully operating in our state for the past several years. We welcome Tata Motors, an auto manufacturer of global scale, for setting up its newest manufacturing facility in Panapakkam, Ranipet.”

SN Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said, “We are pleased to make Panapakkam as the home of our next generation of cars and SUVs, including electric and luxury vehicles. Tamil Nadu is a leading industrial state with progressive policies and an established automotive hub with qualified and talented workforce. Several Tata Group companies have been successfully operating from here. We now intend to build our advanced vehicle manufacturing plant here using cutting-edge manufacturing technology and world-class sustainability practices. Our endeavour will be to have a high share of women employees across levels, in line with our focus towards greater empowerment of women.”