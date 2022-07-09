HomeCar NewsTata Motors Prices July 2022 - Nexon, Harrier, Safari (Up To Rs...

Tata Motors Prices July 2022 – Nexon, Harrier, Safari (Up To Rs 15k Hike)

Akshay Kulkarni
Akshay Kulkarni

Tata Motors has raised the prices of all its products across the range to around 0.55% increment

New Tata Harrier Prices July 2022
Tata Motors is the third-largest PV maker in India in terms of sales numbers. Due to the high input costs, Tata Motors has raised the prices of all its models by around 0.55%.

Despite trying to absorb as much of the hike as possible, Tata Motors had to let some of it fall on customers’ shoulders. Let’s take a look at Tata’s price hike in medium to large SUV – Nexon, Harrier and Safari. In another post, we have detailed prices of Tata Motors hatchbacks / sedans – Altroz, Tiago, Tigor and Punch.

Tata Nexon Prices July 2022

Starting with Tata Nexon, except for some variants, pretty much all other variants get a price hike of Rs. 5,000. Even the Dark Edition variants, Kaziranga Edition variants and dual-tone variants get the same Rs. 5,000 hike.

Strangely, only the diesel variants of Nexon XM (S) get a whopping Rs. 15,000 price hike. These variants are Nexon XM (S) and XMA (S) and they both get a Rs. 15,000 hike which stands at 1.45% and 1.36% increment respectively.

Tata Nexon Petrol Prices July 2022
Tata Nexon Petrol Prices July 2022

After the price revisions, Tata Nexon prices start from Rs. 7,59,900 (ex-sh) for the base XE Petrol MT variant which used to start at Rs. 7,54,900 (ex-sh) prior to the price hike. Tata Nexon went up to Rs. 13,94,900 (ex-sh) for the top-spec XZA Plus Kaziranga Edition Diesel MT that used to cost Rs. 13,89,900 (ex-sh) before price hike.

Tata Nexon has a total of 59 variants with 32 petrol variants and 27 diesel variants. The sheer number of variants make sure that Tata always has a variant for most kinds of needs customers possess. No wonder why it is the highest-selling SUV in the country, huh?

Tata Nexon Diesel Prices July 2022
Tata Nexon Diesel Prices July 2022

Tata Harrier Prices July 2022

Harrier only gets a diesel engine and has 14 different manual options and 12 different automatic options. Except for a few variants, all the variants get a flat Rs. 5,000 increment. Strangely, XZS, XZS Dual-tone, XZAS and XZAS Dual-tone don’t get any price hikes and retain the old pricing.

Tata Harrier Prices July 2022
Tata Harrier Prices July 2022

XZA is the only variant that received an increment of Rs. 9,910. Whereas, Dark Edition variants like XT+ Dark Edition, XZ+ Dark Edition, XTA+ Dark Edition and XZA+ Dark Edition get Rs. 10,000 price hike. Tata Harrier prices start from Rs. 14,69,900 (ex-sh) for base XE variant which used to cost Rs. 14,64,900 (ex-sh) prior to price hike. Harrier prices now go all the way to Rs. 22,04,900 (ex-sh) for top-spec XZA+ Dark Edition.

Tata Safari Prices July 2022

Flagship of Tata Motors SUV, Safari has 10 manual and 8 automatic variants in its lineup. Except for some variants, all variants get a flat Rs. 10,000 hike. XZ and XZA variants only get Rs. 5,000 hike. Whereas Dark Edition variants like XT+ Dark Edition, XZ+ Dark Edition, XTA+ Dark Edition and XZA+ Dark Edition all get Rs. 15,000 price hike.

Tata Safari Prices July 2022
Tata Safari Prices July 2022

Safari used to start from Rs. 15,24,900 (ex-sh) for base XE variant and after the price hike, it now starts from Rs. 15,34,900 (ex-sh). Safari prices now go all the way till Rs. 23,45,900 (ex-sh) while they used to be Rs. 23,35,900 (ex-sh) for XZA+ Gold 6S. 

