Tata Motors Prices July 2022 – Nexon, Harrier, Safari (Up To Rs 15k Hike)

Tata Motors has raised the prices of all its products across the range to around 0.55% increment

Tata Motors is the third-largest PV maker in India in terms of sales numbers. Due to the high input costs, Tata Motors has raised the prices of all its models by around 0.55%.

Despite trying to absorb as much of the hike as possible, Tata Motors had to let some of it fall on customers’ shoulders. Let’s take a look at Tata’s price hike in medium to large SUV – Nexon, Harrier and Safari. In another post, we have detailed prices of Tata Motors hatchbacks / sedans – Altroz, Tiago, Tigor and Punch.

Tata Nexon Prices July 2022

Starting with Tata Nexon, except for some variants, pretty much all other variants get a price hike of Rs. 5,000. Even the Dark Edition variants, Kaziranga Edition variants and dual-tone variants get the same Rs. 5,000 hike.

Strangely, only the diesel variants of Nexon XM (S) get a whopping Rs. 15,000 price hike. These variants are Nexon XM (S) and XMA (S) and they both get a Rs. 15,000 hike which stands at 1.45% and 1.36% increment respectively.

After the price revisions, Tata Nexon prices start from Rs. 7,59,900 (ex-sh) for the base XE Petrol MT variant which used to start at Rs. 7,54,900 (ex-sh) prior to the price hike. Tata Nexon went up to Rs. 13,94,900 (ex-sh) for the top-spec XZA Plus Kaziranga Edition Diesel MT that used to cost Rs. 13,89,900 (ex-sh) before price hike.

Tata Nexon has a total of 59 variants with 32 petrol variants and 27 diesel variants. The sheer number of variants make sure that Tata always has a variant for most kinds of needs customers possess. No wonder why it is the highest-selling SUV in the country, huh?

Tata Harrier Prices July 2022

Harrier only gets a diesel engine and has 14 different manual options and 12 different automatic options. Except for a few variants, all the variants get a flat Rs. 5,000 increment. Strangely, XZS, XZS Dual-tone, XZAS and XZAS Dual-tone don’t get any price hikes and retain the old pricing.

XZA is the only variant that received an increment of Rs. 9,910. Whereas, Dark Edition variants like XT+ Dark Edition, XZ+ Dark Edition, XTA+ Dark Edition and XZA+ Dark Edition get Rs. 10,000 price hike. Tata Harrier prices start from Rs. 14,69,900 (ex-sh) for base XE variant which used to cost Rs. 14,64,900 (ex-sh) prior to price hike. Harrier prices now go all the way to Rs. 22,04,900 (ex-sh) for top-spec XZA+ Dark Edition.

Tata Safari Prices July 2022

Flagship of Tata Motors SUV, Safari has 10 manual and 8 automatic variants in its lineup. Except for some variants, all variants get a flat Rs. 10,000 hike. XZ and XZA variants only get Rs. 5,000 hike. Whereas Dark Edition variants like XT+ Dark Edition, XZ+ Dark Edition, XTA+ Dark Edition and XZA+ Dark Edition all get Rs. 15,000 price hike.

Safari used to start from Rs. 15,24,900 (ex-sh) for base XE variant and after the price hike, it now starts from Rs. 15,34,900 (ex-sh). Safari prices now go all the way till Rs. 23,45,900 (ex-sh) while they used to be Rs. 23,35,900 (ex-sh) for XZA+ Gold 6S.