Tata Motors PV Sales April 2026 At 59k – Grows 31% YoY

Tata Motors has reported strong overall performance for April 2026, with growth across both passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments. The company recorded total PV sales of 59,701 units and CV sales of 34,833 units, taking combined volumes to 94,534 units for the month.

PV Sales Up 31% YoY, EVs Drive Growth

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. registered total sales of 59,701 units in April 2026, marking a 31.12% YoY growth compared to 45,532 units in April 2025. Domestic PV sales stood at 59,000 units, up 30.53% YoY. However, on a month-on-month basis, volumes declined by 10.87% compared to 66,192 units in March 2026, which is typical after year-end dispatches.

EVs continue to be a major growth driver, with 9,150 units sold, reflecting a strong 72.06% YoY growth. Rising EV adoption and Tata’s expanding portfolio are supporting this momentum. Exports also saw sharp growth, rising to 701 units, up 110.51% YoY, although volumes remain relatively small.

CV Sales Grow 28% YoY

Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle business posted total sales of 34,833 units in April 2026, registering a 28% YoY growth compared to 27,221 units in April 2025. Domestic CV sales stood at 32,965 units, up 27.9% YoY, while international business contributed 1,868 units, marking a 28.2% growth. Segment-wise performance shows broad-based growth:

– HCV Trucks: 8,969 units (+23.4% YoY)

– ILMCV Trucks: 5,454 units (+16.5% YoY)

– Passenger carriers (buses): 5,743 units (+22.6% YoY)

– SCV cargo and pickup: 12,799 units (+40.2% YoY)

The SCV segment continues to be a key contributor, driven by demand in last-mile delivery and small cargo transport.

Overall Performance Snapshot

– Total PV sales: 59,701 units (+31.12% YoY)

– Domestic PVs: 59,000 units (+30.53% YoY)

– EVs: 9,150 units (+72.06% YoY)

– Total CV sales: 34,833 units (+28% YoY)

– Combined PV + CV sales: 94,534 units

Tata Motors’ April 2026 performance highlights strong momentum across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments. While PV growth is being driven by EV adoption and SUV demand, CV volumes are supported by improving infrastructure activity and logistics demand. Despite a sequential dip in PV volumes, the strong YoY growth across segments indicates sustained demand. With continued focus on EVs and a diversified CV portfolio, Tata Motors remains well positioned for growth in the coming months.