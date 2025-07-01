Tata Motors PV Sales Hit 42-Month Low in June 2025 – Down 14.8% YoY

Tata Motors, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, reported domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales of 37,083 units in June 2025. This represents a 14.8% decline over June 2024, when the company sold 43,524 PVs. On a month-on-month basis, June 2025 sales were down 10.77% compared to 41,557 units in May 2025.

Tata Motors PV Sales June 2025

Notably, this is Tata Motors’ lowest monthly PV wholesale figure since December 2021, when sales had stood at 35,300 units. For context, the company had recovered to 40,780 units in January 2022 and maintained a higher volume trajectory in the months that followed.

Total PV sales including exports stood at 37,237 units in June 2025, a drop of 14.64% compared to 43,624 units in June 2024. On the export front, Tata Motors shipped 154 units in June 2025, an increase of 54% over the 100 units exported last year.

A bright spot in the numbers came from the electric vehicle portfolio. Tata Motors sold 5,228 EVs in June 2025, growing 12.26% over 4,657 units a year earlier. The EV share continues to be a critical lever in Tata’s growth strategy, supported by new launches such as the Harrier.ev and an updated Tiago EV.

Q1 FY26 sales performance (CV + PV) – reporting total sales of 2,10,415 units across domestic and international markets. This marks a 6% decline compared to 2,25,891 units sold during Q1 FY25. For June 2025 alone, Tata Motors recorded total (CV + PV) domestic sales of 65,019 units, reflecting a 12% drop from 74,147 units in June 2024. For Q1 FY26, Tata Motors sold 1,24,809 passenger vehicles, down 10% YoY. Within this, 16,231 units were EVs, reflecting a 2% dip over the previous year.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said: “In Q1 FY26, the Passenger Vehicle industry experienced volume pressures, particularly in May and June, with flat growth reflecting continued softness in demand. The Electric Vehicle segment emerged a bright spot, driven by robust growth and the launch of new EV models across OEMs, enhancing customer interest and consideration.

Tata Motors reported wholesales of 124,809 units in Q1 FY26, including 16,231 EV units, underscoring our commitment to aligning wholesale and registration volumes. EV sales gained strong momentum towards the end of the quarter with a healthy growth trajectory. The refreshed Tiago posted 16% year-on-year volume growth in Q1 FY26 and new launches—Altroz and Harrier.ev— saw a positive market response, with their full impact expected in the coming months.

Looking ahead, while overall industry growth is expected to remain subdued, Tata Motors is well positioned to leverage its new launches to outperform across segments—including hatchbacks and SUVs, while continuing to build on the EV momentum.”