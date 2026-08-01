Tata Motors PV Sales July 2026 at 62k – EVs Cross 15k For First Time

Tata Motors has reported one of its strongest monthly performances in recent years, with passenger vehicle sales registering nearly 59% year-on-year growth in July 2026. The company also achieved a major milestone in its electric vehicle business, crossing 15,000 EV wholesales in a single month for the first time.

In July 2026, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles sold a total of 63,760 units (domestic + exports), up from 40,175 units sold in July 2025. This represents a growth of 58.71% YoY, driven by strong demand across both ICE and EV portfolios.

Domestic Sales Up 58%, Marginal MoM Growth

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 62,611 units in July 2026, compared to 39,521 units in July 2025. This translates to an increase of 23,090 units or 58.42% YoY. Compared to June 2026, when Tata Motors sold 62,076 units, domestic sales increased by 535 units, registering a modest 0.86% month-on-month growth. Exports also witnessed healthy growth, rising to 1,149 units from 654 units a year ago, reflecting a 75.69% YoY increase.

EV Business Sets New Record

One of the biggest highlights of July was Tata Motors’ electric vehicle performance. The company recorded 15,217 EV wholesales, compared to 7,124 units in July last year. This marks an increase of 8,093 units and a sharp 113.60% YoY growth, making it the first time Tata Motors has crossed the 15,000-unit monthly EV sales mark. Tata Motors also stated that it recorded its highest-ever Vahan registrations, indicating that retail demand remained strong alongside wholesale dispatches.

Punch Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales

Tata Motors highlighted that Punch achieved its highest-ever monthly sales. Tata Motors has also reported robust booking momentum across its passenger vehicle and electric vehicle portfolios. July’s performance builds on Tata Motors’ strong momentum in the passenger vehicle segment. Along with continued leadership in India’s electric passenger vehicle market, the company is also benefiting from healthy demand for its SUV lineup.

In the coming days, Tata Motors is expected to introduce a new variant of Nexon to further strengthen its bestselling SUV lineup. Ahead of the festive season, the company is also likely to launch Safari EV, building on the momentum created by the recently introduced Sierra EV. The addition of Safari EV is expected to further strengthen Tata Motors’ leadership in the electric passenger vehicle segment and support continued growth in EV sales.