Tata Motors Reports 46,811 Total PV Sales in Feb 2025 – Down 8.79% YoY

Tata Motors recorded total passenger vehicle (PV) sales of 46,811 units in February 2025, marking an 8.79% decline compared to 51,321 units in February 2024. The company faced a slowdown in domestic sales and electric vehicle (EV) demand, but export numbers surged significantly.

PVs – Domestic Sales Decline, Exports Surge

Tata’s domestic PV sales stood at 46,435 units, down 9.43% YoY from 51,267 units sold in February 2024. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales dropped 3.41% from 48,076 units in January 2025. However, exports saw a massive growth of 596.30% YoY, with 376 units exported in February 2025, compared to just 54 units in February 2024.

EV Sales Drop by 22.82% – Tata’s electric vehicle (EV) portfolio saw a notable decline, with 5,343 units sold in February 2025, down 22.82% from 6,923 units in February 2024. Despite being a key player in India’s EV market, Tata Motors faced lower demand in this segment.

Tata Motors CVs Feb 2025

Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) sales in February 2025 stood at 32,533 units, marking a 7% decline from 35,085 units in February 2024. Domestic CV sales were down by 8% YoY, with 30,797 units sold compared to 33,567 units last year. Among segments, HCV trucks saw a 2% decline to 9,892 units, while passenger carriers dropped 7% to 4,355 units.

The SCV cargo and pickup segment witnessed the biggest decline at -20%, with 10,898 units sold. However, ILMCV trucks showed an 11% growth, reaching 5,652 units, and international business (CV IB) sales rose by 14% to 1,736 units. Despite overall negative growth, exports and select truck categories provided a silver lining for Tata’s commercial vehicle division.

Tata Motors Domestic Sales Total Feb 2025

Tata Motors’ total domestic sales in February 2025 stood at 77,232 units, reflecting a 9% decline compared to 84,834 units in February 2024. The slowdown in both passenger vehicle (PV) and commercial vehicle (CV) sales contributed to this drop. While the company continues to maintain a strong market presence, factors such as changing consumer demand, supply chain challenges, and market fluctuations may have impacted overall performance. Tata Motors remains focused on driving growth through new product launches and strategic initiatives in the coming months.