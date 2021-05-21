Tata Motors Bags Rs 44 Crore Contract For 300 New Electric Cars

Tata Motors is also expected to launch a mild facelift version of Tigor EV soon

When it comes to fully electric vehicles in the passenger vehicle segment, there are only a handful of options. The choices get further streamlined if you are looking for an EV that has been locally manufactured. Tata Motors with two offerings in the form of Tigor EV and Nexon EV enjoys the status of the highest EV seller in the country.

Unsurprisingly, the homegrown automaker has been able to bag such a large order from Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). Under this order, Tata Motors will supply 300 units of electric cars with a warranty of three years to CESL.

More Details

The total cost of this contract is worth Rs 44 crore and is a part of the Scaling up Demand Side Energy Efficiency Sector Project which is being financed by the Asian Development Bank line of credit to CESL. The letter of award forwarded by CESL to Tata Motors states that these 300 four-wheeler electric cars will have a length of less than 4 metres and a single-charge range equal to or more than 250km.

While both Nexon EV and Tigor fulfil the size criteria, the sedan falls slightly short in terms of its range at 213km. It is also to be noted that Tata is working on launching an updated Tigor very soon. This facelifted Tigor Electric could come with a larger battery pack, which will result in increased range.

The said tender will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will consist of procurement of 300 vehicles with a three-year warranty at a base price of Rs 14.33 lakh per unit, exclusive of GST. The second phase will involve inland transportation including loading, unloading, transfer to a designated location, transit insurance, and other costs liable to delivery of vehicles. This phase will incur a cost of Rs 21,000 per unit.

Commenting on this development, Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Tata Motors is committed to supporting the Government’s vision of actively embracing e-mobility and we are delighted to partner with CESL once again. Purposeful collaboration amongst stakeholders is key to accelerate the mass adoption of environmentally-friendly solutions.”

Nexon EV Specs

Nexon EV is powered by a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor which is paired with a 30.2kWh lithium-ion and a liquid-cooled battery pack. This powertrain combination returns an output of 127 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque.

The battery pack comes with IP67 certification and the company claims a single-charge range of 312km. The car is bundled with a 3.3kW charger which could charge 20-100 percent in eight hours. It is also provided with a 25kW fast charger which could rejuvenate the battery in just 60 minutes.