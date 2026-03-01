Tata Motors Sales Feb 2026 – PVs Grow 35%, CVs Grow 32%

Tata Motors has reported strong year-on-year growth across both Passenger Vehicles (PVs) and Commercial Vehicles (CVs) in February 2026. The company registered double-digit gains in domestic, export and EV segments, reflecting sustained demand across categories.

Passenger Vehicles – 63,331 Units (+35.29% YoY)

Tata Motors recorded total PV sales of 63,331 units in February 2026, compared to 46,811 units in February 2025. This translates to a growth of 35.29% YoY, with an absolute increase of 16,520 units.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 62,329 units, up 34.23% from 46,435 units sold in February 2025 — an increase of 15,894 units. On a month-on-month basis, PV sales declined 11.37% compared to January 2026, when the company had sold 70,222 units.

Tata Motors exported 1,002 passenger vehicles in February 2026, sharply higher than 376 units in February 2025 — marking a 166.49% YoY growth. EV sales continued to show strong momentum. Tata Motors sold 8,385 EVs in February 2026, up from 5,343 units last year — a growth of 56.93%. The EV portfolio remains a key contributor to Tata’s overall PV growth.

Commercial Vehicles – 42,940 Units (+32% YoY)

Tata Motors’ Commercial Vehicle division also posted robust growth. Total CV sales (Domestic + International) stood at 42,940 units in February 2026, up 32% from 32,533 units in February 2025. Domestic CV sales reached 40,893 units, compared to 30,797 units in February 2025, reflecting a growth of 32.8% YoY.

Break-up by segment:

– HCV Trucks: 13,559 units (up 37.1%)

– ILMCV Trucks: 7,577 units (up 34.1%)

– Passenger Carriers: 5,548 units (up 27.4%)

– SCV Cargo & Pickup: 14,209 units (up 30.4%)

Growth was broad-based across heavy, intermediate and small commercial vehicle segments. International CV sales stood at 2,047 units in February 2026, up from 1,736 units last year — a growth of 17.9%.

Overall Performance

With over 63,000 PVs and nearly 43,000 CVs sold in February 2026, Tata Motors continues to strengthen its position across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments. February 2026 highlights Tata Motors’ strong all-round performance:

– PV growth driven by SUVs and EVs

– EV volumes up nearly 57% YoY

– CV business showing strong recovery and demand momentum

– Export growth contributing positively