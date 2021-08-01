Tata Motors Sales July 2021 – Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Altroz

Tata Motors has released its overall sales data for the month of July’21 – In all categories, Tata has managed to record strong growth

Total Domestic Sales of Tata Motors registered a significant improvement over July’20 and even June’21. Tata managed to sell 51,981 units of its vehicles in the month of July’21.

In the same month last year the sales figures stood at 27,024 units. Hence, Tata managed to record a strong 92% growth over its last year’s numbers. When compared with June’21, overall sales recorded a 19% growth, month over month.

Tata Commercial Vehicles

In the Domestic Commercial Vehicles market, Tata is present in 4 major categories, namely, M&HCV, I&LCV, Passenger Carriers and SCV Cargo/Pick-Up. In all the 4 categories, Tata recorded growths over last year. Overall, its Domestic Commercial Vehicles sales increased by 81% over July’20.

In M&HCV segment, it saw its sales jump up from 1,785 units in July’20 to 5,416 units in July’21. On a month-on-month basis too, it recorded a 3% increase in sales over June’21. In the I&LCV category, the sales numbers went up from 1,489 units in July’20 to 3,357 units in July’21. This too marked a strong 125% increase in sales over same month last year. In the Passenger Carriers segment, it sold 825 units in July’21, 83% more than its sales of July’20. In the SCV Cargo and Pick-Up category as well, Tata recorded a good 47% growth.

Tata recorded a strong growth of 204% in the CV Export category. Exports went up from 676 units in July’20 to 2,052 units in July’21. However, when compared with June’21, its sales dropped marginally from 2,506 units in June’21 to 2,052 units in last month, recording a 18% de-growth.

Domestic Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors has been very active in the Domestic Passenger Vehicles segment in the recent years. From being the 5th largest OEM a few quarters ago, it has steadily become the third largest OEM in the country. Regular updates to its line-up and constant new product introductions have helped the company to improve its market share in the segment.

In the month of July’21, it sold 30,185 unit of Passenger Vehicles in India. It recorded a commendable 101% increase in sales, over same month last year. When compared to sales of June’21 too, the company managed to grow its sales by 25%. Top performers include Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Harrier, Safari, Tigor.

Overall sales of Tata Motors Limited in July’21 stood at 54,119 units, compared to 27,711 units in July’20. These numbers include sales of all units for both, Domestic and International markets. It is to be noted, that the numbers quoted above are the dealer dispatch units and not retail sales numbers.

Upcoming Plans

Tata Motors will be having a busy H2’21 as it has planned on multiple launches/model refreshes. From adding CNG option to Tiago, Tigor and Nexon, to launching all new car HBX. New Tata HBX will be a small cross-over, primarily competing with the likes of Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV 100 and the upcoming Hyundai AX1.